What Makes a NSW Strip Search Legal or Illegal?

NSW Strip Search: One day you're walking down the street, or at a music festival, minding your own business. Suddenly, a police officer approaches you and says you need to be strip searched. Your heart pounds. Is this legal? What are your rights?

In New South Wales, strip searches are among the most intrusive police powers. While the law sets strict limits on their use, these limits are not always followed. So, what makes a strip search legal, and when does it cross the line?

Let's unpack the rules, the real-world practices, and what you can do if it happens to you.

Why Are Strip Searches So Controversial?

Strip searches have become a common occurrence in NSW. Between July 2021 and June 2023, police conducted over 4,500 strip searches in public, a 17% spike in just two years. More than half found nothing illegal.

These searches are meant to be a last resort, but many describe the experience as traumatic. This is especially so when done in public or involving young people.

When Can Police Strip Search You?

The power to strip search comes from the Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) Act 2002 (LEPRA), which sets different standards depending on where the search takes place.

NSW Strip Search: At a Police Station or Detention Centre

Here, police need to suspect on reasonable grounds that the search is necessary. For instance, to find evidence or for safety reasons. They don't need to prove the situation is urgent, but they must have objective facts to back up their suspicion (Astor Legal).

In Public (Strip searches on the streets, sestivals, train stations)

The legal bar is much higher. Police must reasonably suspect the search is necessary, and the situation must be both serious and urgent (LEPRA, Section 33).

A vague suspicion, or a sniffer dog indicating the presence of drugs, isn't enough on its own (Sydney Criminal Lawyers).

Legal Thresholds to Watch for NSW Strip Search

Reasonable grounds require specific, factual reasons, not a gut feeling.

require specific, factual reasons, not a gut feeling. Seriousness and urgency must be present for searches outside custody. While these terms aren't precisely defined, courts judge each case on its facts (Redfern Legal Centre).

What Does a Lawful Strip Search Look Like?

Even if police have grounds, how they conduct the search matters. The law places clear limits on process, privacy, and communication.

Privacy Rules for a NSW Strip Search

Must be done in a private area, out of public view

Only officers of the same sex can conduct the search

No one else should be present unless absolutely necessary

For children aged 10–17, a parent, guardian or appropriate adult should be present (unless this would cause risk or delay)

No Physical Contact



Police cannot touch your body or search body cavities

touch your body or search body cavities You must not be asked to squat, cough, or perform actions that would expel items from your body

Clear Communication

Police must explain why the search is happening

You should be asked to cooperate and treated respectfully

NSW Strip Search: Clothing Removal Limits

Only remove clothing necessary for the search

You should be allowed to dress promptly afterwards

If clothing is seized, reasonable replacements must be provided

Children Under 10

Strip searching anyone under 10 years old is illegal in NSW (NSW Legislation).

When Is a Strip Search Illegal in NSW?

A strip search is unlawful if police:

Don't meet the legal thresholds for reasonable suspicion, seriousness, or urgency

Fail to protect your privacy or dignity

Touch your body, conduct a cavity search, or ask you to squat and cough

Strip search someone under 10, or a minor without a responsible adult present (where required)

Don't explain the reason or ask for your cooperation

Remove more clothing than necessary, or delay redressing

If any of these safeguards are ignored, the search is unlawful. Evidence found may be excluded in court, and you may have a civil claim for compensation (Precedent Journal).

Strip Searches in Real Life: Are the Rules Being Followed?

Despite legal safeguards, unlawful strip searches are common. Over the past decade, their use has skyrocketed, yet in up to 64% of cases, nothing illegal is found (CLCNSW).

Case Study: The Festival Incident

In 2018, a 27-year-old woman at Splendour in the Grass was strip searched after a sniffer dog indication. She was told to lift her breasts and bend over. A male officer walked in while she was naked from the waist down. No drugs were found. She later became the lead plaintiff in a class action against NSW Police (Slater & Gordon).

Watch Peter O'Brien's opinion on this case.

NSW Strip Search: Young People Targeted

From 2016 to 2023, police strip searched 1,546 children in NSW. The youngest was just 10 years old. One year saw a 30% rise in strip searches of girls, with some as young as 12 subjected to the practice (RLC, 2024).

Why Do Illegal Strip Searches Keep Happening?

Several systemic issues play a role:

Poor police training and unclear understanding of legal limits

Institutional pressure to meet quotas

Routine use at festivals, despite legal standards calling for rare use

Over-reliance on sniffer dogs without additional grounds

Both the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission and Redfern Legal Centre have called for urgent reforms and greater accountability (LECC).

What To Do If You Experience a NSW Strip Search

If you're subject to a strip search:

Stay calm and follow instructions to avoid additional charges

and follow instructions to avoid additional charges Say clearly : "I do not consent to this strip search"

: "I do not consent to this strip search" Note everything : names, badge numbers, what was said, body camera use

: names, badge numbers, what was said, body camera use Record details : location, witnesses, what you were asked to do

: location, witnesses, what you were asked to do Get legal advice: you may have grounds to challenge the search and seek compensation

Know Your Rights

Strip searches are meant to be rare, respectful, and strictly necessary. But many people experience them as degrading, traumatic, and unjustified.

If you or someone you know has experienced a strip search that felt wrong, you're not alone, and you may have legal options.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.