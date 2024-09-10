Operation "Remove All Impaired Drivers" (RAID) aims to reduce road fatalities

Police in New South Wales have conducted several high visibility operations in recent years aimed at reducing the road toll by targeting dangerous driving behaviour.

Operation RAID, or Remove All Impaired Drivers, is the latest of these operations.

It is being conducted from 12:01 a.m. this morning until 4 a.m. Sunday, 8 September 2024, with the stated aim of reducing road accidents by targeting drink driving, drug driving, and being fatigue behind the wheel – conduct which police describe as "three major contributors to the state's annual road toll".

What does Operation Raid involve?

The operation will be signified by increased roadside breath and drug testing, along with measures to identify those driving while fatigued, those who fail to wear seatbelts and unlicensed drivers, including those who have been suspended or disqualified.

RAID is said to be happening across the state, but the police presence is expected to be most prevalent in areas which have historically been seen higher levels of road accidents and drug or alcohol usage.

Making our roads safer

New South Wales Police Minister Yasmin Catley says she is committed to reducing road trauma through operations like RAID:

"Drivers will see plenty of officers on the roads, enforcing the law and helping to ensure we all reach our destination safely...slow down, put your phone away and have a Plan B if you are consuming alcohol – otherwise, you'll meet with one of our officers who will take the appropriate action", the minister said in a statement.

"Police are doing everything they can to address the increased trauma, including operations such as RAID, but we all have a role to play in getting ourselves, our passengers and other road users home alive."

Concerns over increasing road fatalities

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Police Commissioner David Driver, says he is concerned the high road toll registered last summer will be repeated as we come into the warmer months.

On Australia Day this year, 244 people were arrested for drink driving and 543 positive roadside drug detections were recorded in New South Wales. Over Easter weekend, there were 863 drug detections and 295 drink driving charges.

Police say the incidence of drink driving has increased since the beginning of last year, with the death toll rising nationwide by 10% since the start of 2023.

Major traffic offences are considered criminal offences under the law

Drink driving, drug driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs are considered to be 'major traffic offences' in New South Wales, and can lead to hefty fines, licence disqualification and even time behind bars.

In fact, there are many traffic offences in our state that are similarly considered to be criminal offences under the law, including:

Any offence involving death or bodily harm to another person caused by or arising out of the use of a motor vehicle,

Predatory driving, police pursuit, or failing to assist after impact causing death or grievous bodily harm

Drink driving,

Drug driving,

Combined alcohol and drug driving,

Driving under the influence,

Negligent driving occasioning death or grievous bodily harm,

Driving recklessly or at a dangerous speed,

Menacing driving,

Failing to stop to assist after impact causing injury or death,

Refusing to submit to a breath analysis,

Refusing or failing to provide a blood, oral fluid or urine sample,

Wilfully altering the concentration of alcohol or other drugs,

Aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring the commission of, or being an accessory before the fact to any of the above.

Know your limits and stay safe

Whether or not an operation such as RAID is in force, it is important to know the limits relating to consumption, speed and fatigue when it comes to driving. After all, a single misjudgment can have catastrophic consequences for not only you and your family, but also for other road users.

