When is a loan really an Option Fee? And when is an Option a Contract?

It certainly is not news to those of us who deal in the property development space that Revenue NSW now imposes transfer duty (or for those of us who have come from the old school - stamp duty) on the grant of an option to purchase. These laws also impose penalties on put and call options that Revenue NSW consider have been documented for the predominant purpose of delaying the obligation to pay transfer duty. These laws have been in place since May 2022. The impact of these laws is that a purchaser under an option is liable to pay more duty than they otherwise would under a normal contract for sale.

The transfer duty is calculated on the greater of the consideration paid for the option and the market value of the option. In most cases, this would usually be the call option fee.

This has led many tax lawyers and accountants (as they do), to invent numerous 'loopholes', in an attempt to minimise the duty payable on the grant of anoption.

These 'loopholes' generally provide for the purchaser to pay a nominal call option fee, with the purchaser to make a separate payment to the seller either within or outside the option deed. These separate payments could be described as 'security', a 'loan', an 'anniversary fee', an 'extension fee' or the provision of 'works-in-kind'.

Up to now, there had been different interpretations of whether these separate payments should properly be treated as part of the consideration for the grant of an option (and thereby dutiable), with some tax lawyers and accountants claiming that their attempts to minimise duty have proven to be successful, even when all 'ancillary' documents had been disclosed to Revenue NSW.

In fact, we have personally been involved in a transaction in which our client was asked to enter into a put and call option deed with a separate loan agreement in lieu of an unconditional contract for a property development site. In this scenario, the purchaser proposed to pay a nominal option fee under the option deed, then 'lend' what would otherwise have been the deposit under the unconditional contract to our client by way of a loan that would only have been repayable to the 'lender' if the put or call option was exercised.

The lawyers acting for the purchaser in this transaction were adamant that their client had used the exact same set of documents for aprevious transaction and that they had submitted all documents to Revenue NSW(including the ancillary loan document) for assessment of transfer duty on the option deed.

The lawyers told us that the option deed for this previous transaction was assessed for duty just on the nominal call option fee (disregarding the non-repayable 'loan') with the contract upon exercise of the option being assessed based on the market value of the property at the time that the option was exercised.

We were somewhat sceptical of this arrangement, and so as to ensure our client was not at risk of being seen to aid or a bet the purchaser in what appeared to be an avoidance of payment of the correct amount of transfer duty on the purchase, insisted that the transaction be documented via an unconditional contract with a delayed completion time.

Fast forward to 2 and 1/2 years after the introduction of these laws, and Revenue NSW has now released anew Practice Note (CPN037) to discuss and deal with the 'loopholes' designed to circumvent this new duty.

Interestingly, the exact arrangement that our client was asked to implement was used as an example in the new Practice Note. The Practice Note expressly declares that a 'loan' made in those circumstances would essentially be treated as a non-refundable call option fee, so that transfer duty would be payable on the value of the call option fee plus the 'loan'.

In addition, Revenue NSW would closely scrutinise the transaction to determine whether the transaction was structured for the main purpose of deferring the purchaser's liability to pay transfer duty and should therefore be dealt with under the anti-avoidance provisions.

In fact, Revenue NSW has indicated that it will closely scrutinise all simultaneous put and call options from an anti-avoidance perspective. Unless the purchaser under a call option is able to demonstrate to Revenue NSW that there are genuine commercial reasons for structuring the transaction as asimultaneous put and call option (other than to defer the liability for payment of transfer duty), Revenue NSW has the power to treat the simultaneous put and call option as a conditional contract and therefore assess transfer duty on the market value of the underlying land, with duty payable within 3 months of the grant of the put and call option.

So whenever considering how to structure a transaction, it always pays to obtain proper advice from a reputable lawyer who regularly deals with these types of transactions and who is able to give you advice on what you need to know rather than advice that you want to hear. Whilst the latter may save you money in the short term, it can lead to a world of hurt in the long run.