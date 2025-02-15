Why do personal injury claims take so long? Understanding some of the reasons which can cause delays to your claim

In New South Wales (NSW), personal injury claims can be notoriously slow to resolve, often taking months or even years from the time of your injury to the final settlement. This extended duration can be frustrating for claimants who are often dealing with physical pain, emotional distress, and financial hardship. Understanding the reasons behind these delays can help manage your expectations and provide insight into the complexities of the legal process.

1. Initial investigation and evidence gathering

One of the primary reasons personal injury claims take a long time to resolve is the extensive initial investigation required. This phase involves gathering all relevant evidence to support the claim, including medical records, accident reports, witness statements, and any other documentation that can establish the facts of the case.

The thoroughness of this process is crucial. Inadequate or incomplete evidence can severely weaken a claim, making it vital to compile a comprehensive file. However, obtaining this evidence often requires significant time and effort. Medical records, for example, may need to be requested from multiple healthcare providers, each with their own processing times. Witnesses may be difficult to locate or reluctant to cooperate, further delaying the process.

2. Medical assessments and reports

Medical evidence is critical in personal injury claims as it establishes the extent of your injuries and their impact on your life. This usually involves multiple assessments by medical professionals, including general practitioners, specialists, and independent medical examiners.

These assessments are not only time-consuming but also subject to the availability of the relevant medical professionals. Scheduling appointments, undergoing examinations, and waiting for detailed medical reports can all contribute to delays. Furthermore, if there are disagreements between medical experts about the severity of the injuries or the appropriate course of treatment, additional assessments or expert opinions may be required, prolonging the process further.

Further, independent medical specialists are unable to provide a final opinion until your medical condition is considered medically stable. This means that lawyers are also subject to a medical timeline and not just a legal timeline. Only once your condition is considered medically stable, your lawyer can obtain final reports. See paragraph 7 below.

3. Legal and procedural complexities

The legal process itself is inherently complex and can be a significant factor in the length of personal injury claims. Personal injury law involves navigating various statutes, regulations, and case law, which require careful legal analysis and strategy.

Once a claim is filed, it must follow a series of procedural steps, including:

Pleadings – the initiating legal documents, including the statement of claim, statement of particulars and defence, which set out the parties' positions.

– the initiating legal documents, including the statement of claim, statement of particulars and defence, which set out the parties' positions. Discovery – both parties exchange relevant documents and information, which can be a lengthy process, particularly in complex cases with substantial evidence.

– both parties exchange relevant documents and information, which can be a lengthy process, particularly in complex cases with substantial evidence. Mediation – many personal injury cases in NSW are referred to mediation before going to a contested court hearing. While mediation can sometimes lead to a quicker resolution, it can also add time if multiple sessions are needed to reach an agreement.

– many personal injury cases in NSW are referred to mediation before going to a contested court hearing. While mediation can sometimes lead to a quicker resolution, it can also add time if multiple sessions are needed to reach an agreement. Court scheduling – if your case proceeds to a fully contested court hearing, the scheduling of the hearing can be challenging due to the busy court system. Delays in court availability can add months or even years to the process.

4. Negotiations and settlement discussions

Most personal injury claims are settled out of court through negotiations between the claimant's legal team and the defendant's insurers. These negotiations aim to reach a fair settlement that compensates you as the claimant for your injuries and losses.

However, reaching an agreement can be a protracted process. Insurers may initially offer low settlements, prompting extended negotiations. Both sides will typically need to exchange multiple offers and counteroffers, each of which requires careful consideration and often additional evidence or legal arguments to support their position.

In some cases, settlement negotiations may stall, necessitating further mediation or even judicial intervention to resolve the impasse. This can significantly extend the duration of your claim.

5. Complexity of the case

The complexity of the case itself is a major factor in the time it takes to resolve a personal injury claim. Simple cases with clear liability and straightforward medical evidence may be resolved relatively quickly. In contrast, cases involving multiple parties, disputed liability, or complex medical issues can take significantly longer.

For example, in motor vehicle accidents, establishing fault can be contentious, requiring detailed accident reconstruction reports or expert witness reports. Workplace injuries may involve multiple parties, including employers, third-party contractors, and workers' compensation insurers, each with their own legal interests and responsibilities.

6. Claimant recovery time

In many personal injury cases, it is necessary to wait until you, the claimant reach maximum medical improvement (MMI) before finalising the claim. MMI is the point at which the claimant's medical condition has stabilised, and no further significant improvement is expected. This ensures that all future medical needs and associated costs are accurately accounted for in the settlement.

Reaching MMI can take months or even years, depending on the nature and severity of the injuries. During this time, the legal process is often paused to avoid premature settlements that do not fully compensate you for your long-term needs.

Settlement of the claim or finalisation most often means the end of the claim and all entitlements arising from the claim. Therefore, it is important to ensure that cases are not finalised prematurely.

The extended duration of personal injury claims in NSW is due to a combination of factors and while these delays can be frustrating, they are often necessary to ensure that claimants receive fair and adequate compensation for their injuries and losses. Understanding these factors can help claimants navigate the process with greater patience and informed expectations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.