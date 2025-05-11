"Last Call" – High Court to decide the battle of the Katy(ie) Perrys

Based in Sydney, we are a leading law firm with a proud 80 year history of empowering our clients with insights that unleash their potential. Our team have an inherent understanding that your need for advice serves a greater purpose. To meet this, we go beyond the technicalities of the law and provide insights into what this means for you, your company or your industry.
In our article in early April we looked at the Full
Federal Court's decision in the long running trademark battle
betweeninternational pop singer Katy Perry (née Hudson)
(Hudson) and Australian fashion designer Katie
Taylor (née Perry) (Taylor). We also noted
Taylor was seeking leave to appeal to the High Court of Australia
with her application to be heard on April 11.
In a significant victory for Taylor, the High Court granted
Taylor's application and will hear her appeal.
The appeal will consider important questions of principle
regarding the construction of three provisions of the Trade
Marks Act 1995 (Cth) (TM Act): section 60,
section 88(2)(c), and section 89. These sections address issues of
trademark reputation, rectification, and the discretion of the
court in trademark disputes.
Taylor's lawyers successfully argued that the Full Court
made several errors in their application of various trademark law
principles and that those errors could lead to a misapplication of
the TM Act and potentially unjust outcomes for trademark
owners.
The court's decision to grant special leave to appeal
indicates that these issues are significant and warrant further
examination. The issues to be considered by the High Court, and
their significance, are as follows:
Section 60 – Existing Reputation
Issues being considered
The Full Court did not give proper
regard to the distinction that section 60 draws between reputation
generally and reputation in another trademark. They stated that it
would be "artificial to excise and disaggregate the
reputation of Katy Perry, the entertainer, from the reputation in
the Katy Perry Mark for the purposes of the s 60
enquiry". Ms Taylor's counsel argued this was
incorrect both as a matter of fact and principle, as section 60
requires that an objection must be based on a trademark having a
reputation in Australia, not on a person's reputation
alone.
The Full Court's focus on the
common practice of pop stars selling merchandise involved a
blurring of the test in section 60. They considered the potential
for a celebrity to extend into other areas by brand extension,
rather than focusing on the reputation in the trademark established
at the date of filing. This approach effectively used hindsight to
make good the breach of section 60, which was another error.
The Full Court applied a test of
imperfect recollection, which is used to gauge deceptive
similarity, but section 60 expressly requires a consideration of
reputation in a mark. The Full Court's reasoning overlooked the
proposition that deceptive similarity and section 60 involve
different considerations.
Significance
The alleged errors related to section
60, which involve blurring the distinction between reputation
generally and reputation in another trademark, could lead to an
incorrect assessment of the likelihood of deception or
confusion.
This misinterpretation could result in
unjust outcomes for trademark owners who have established a
reputation in a specific trademark but not in other areas.
Section 88(2)(c) – Cancellation because ongoing
use would be likely to deceive or cause confusion
Issues being considered
The Full Court did not properly
deal with the submission that section 88(2)(c) requires
consideration of the actual use made by the registered owner of its
trademark as at the date of the application for rectification. The
circumstances of reputation and use at that time should be used as
a means of predicting what is likely to happen, in terms of
confusion going forward.
There was no evidence any confusion
had occurred, however, the Full Court asserted that on the basis of
actual use, there was a requisite likelihood of deception or
confusion occurring.
Ms Taylor's counsel argued that
Ms Taylors limited use of her trademark and the global reputation
of Ms Hudson in 2019 meant consumers of each person's clothing
goods were and are unlikely to be deceived or confused, at that
time or in the future.
Significance
The alleged errors related to section
88(2)(c) could affect the evaluation of actual use versus potential
use of a trademark.
The Full Court's failure to
address the submission that section 88(2)(c) requires consideration
of the actual use made by the applicant of the registered owner of
its trademark as at the date of the application for rectification
could lead to an incorrect assessment of the likelihood of
deception or confusion based on actual use.
Section 89 – Courts discretion not to
cancel
Issues being considered
The Full Court declined to exercise
its discretion not to cancel Ms Taylor's trademark because the
Full Court considered the grounds for cancellation under section
88(2)(c) were "contributed to" by Ms Taylor's
actions. That is, she applied to register her trademark with the
knowledge of Ms. Hudson's reputation and that it was a common
practice of pop stars to sell clothing merchandise.
Ms Taylor's counsel argued the
Full Court erred by:
(a) relying on the "act" limb of section 89 and
including subjective knowledge elements which, are not
'acts' or could not objectively affect the likelihood of
deception or confusion occurring for section 88(2)(c) to
apply;
(b) stating Ms Taylor's acts "contributed to"
the ground for rectification arising because that is a lesser
involvement than required by the words of section 89, which require
that the ground relied on under s88(2)(c) must arise because of
both the "act or fault of the registered owner";
and
(c) not giving sufficient weight to the requirement for
"fault" and noting the Full Court acknowledged that Ms.
Taylor's conduct was innocent and not blameworthy.
Significance
The alleged errors related to section
89, which involved treating the act of applying to register a
trademark with knowledge of another's reputation as precluding
the discretion under section 89, could result in an overly broad
interpretation of what constitutes an "act" or
"fault" of the registered owner.
This could make it more difficult for
trademark owners to defend their trademarks against rectification
claims, even when their conduct was innocent and not
blameworthy.
The High Court's decision will have significant implications
in how key concepts in trademarks will be applied in the
future.
The date of the appeal is yet to be set by the High Court but
when it makes its decision, and brings this battle to its
conclusion, one will be 'Walking on Air' while the other
will, no doubt, have 'Teary Eyes'.