31 August 2025

Chambers And Partners Healthcare AI 2025 Guide

Barry Nilsson

Contributor

For 60 years, Barry Nilsson has been shaping a better legal experience, putting our clients first - where they belong. We have grown to become an award-winning national law firm of more than 400 staff, working alongside our clients and evolving our services to meet their changing needs.
Insights into how artificial intelligence is reshaping healthcare delivery and regulation.
Australia Technology
Robert Samut
The Chambers and Partners Healthcare AI 2025 guide brings together expert commentary from leading health law practitioners around the world, offering insights into how artificial intelligence is reshaping healthcare delivery and regulation.

BN's national Health and Life Sciences practice leader Robert Samut has contributed his insights on Australian Trends and Developments to the guide, exploring the evolving legal healthcare landscape. His chapter offers an analysis of:

  • emerging risks in medical negligence and product liability claims
  • the impact of AI and telemedicine on duty of care, privacy and informed consent
  • regulatory developments, including guidance from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and Therapeutic Goods Administration
  • litigation trends in life sciences, including device and pharmaceutical claims
  • the growing role of expert evidence and peer opinion defences.

This chapter provides a timely and practical overview for healthcare providers, insurers, and legal professionals navigating the intersection of technology, regulation, and patient care.

Click here to access the complete Chambers and Partners Healthcare AI 2025 guide.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Robert Samut
