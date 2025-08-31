The Chambers and Partners Healthcare AI 2025 guide brings together expert commentary from leading health law practitioners around the world, offering insights into how artificial intelligence is reshaping healthcare delivery and regulation.

BN's national Health and Life Sciences practice leader Robert Samut has contributed his insights on Australian Trends and Developments to the guide, exploring the evolving legal healthcare landscape. His chapter offers an analysis of:

emerging risks in medical negligence and product liability claims

the impact of AI and telemedicine on duty of care, privacy and informed consent

regulatory developments, including guidance from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and Therapeutic Goods Administration

litigation trends in life sciences, including device and pharmaceutical claims

the growing role of expert evidence and peer opinion defences.

This chapter provides a timely and practical overview for healthcare providers, insurers, and legal professionals navigating the intersection of technology, regulation, and patient care.

Click here to access the complete Chambers and Partners Healthcare AI 2025 guide.

Download Australian Chapter PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.