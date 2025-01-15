New Sector-Specific Lists of Suspicious Activity Indicators Published by AUSTRAC – Digital Currency (Cryptocurrency)

Customer Identification (ID) Indicators Customer Behaviour Indicators

A customer:



provides ID information that is false, misleading, vague, or cannot be verified

is identified in open-source information or adverse media as known to law enforcement

has sources of funds or sources of wealth that are inconsistent with their profile

refuses or is reluctant to provide ID information or documents

frequently changes their ID information, including email addresses, IP addresses or financial information which may also indicate an account takeover



A customer:



makes an unusual enquiry about whether they report to government authorities and/or

their activity is the subject of law enforcement enquiries

seems nervous, overly defensive, or evasive when questioned

is unwilling to or cannot provide reasonable explanations for exchanges of virtual assets that have no economic rationale





Money Laundering Indicators

A customer:



accepts transfers from an unregistered and/or unregulated virtual asset service ("VAS") provider, over-the-counter ("OTC") broker, P2P network, cryptocurrency mixer or tumbler services, or higher-risk decentralised exchanges

makes rapid conversions or exchanges from one virtual asset to another, or a chain of rapid exchanges with no economic rationale

makes rapid conversions between fiat currencies and stablecoins with no economic rationale

transfers virtual assets to or from wallets that show previous patterns of activity associated with an unregistered VAS provider, OTC brokers, P2P platforms, cryptocurrency mixer/tumbler services, or higher-risk decentralised exchanges

uses virtual asset ATMs or kiosks, with no concern for higher transaction fees

makes deposits into their account that are significantly higher than normal, with an unknown or unexplained source of funds, followed by conversion to fiat currency

conducts 'u-turn' transactions both domestically and internationally, with a portion of those funds being returned

conducts 'u-turn' transactions, buying into virtual assets and then withdrawing in rapid succession

makes multiple deposits to their account via different crypto ATM/kiosks, including where the ATM or kiosk location is inconsistent with their profile

makes virtual asset transactions that originate from or are destined to online gambling services

structures a deposit into their fiat currency account as multiple smaller payments rather than a single transaction

structures a virtual asset transaction as multiple smaller transactions rather than a single transaction

makes multiple high value transactions in a short time period using an account that was recently created, or has been dormant for a significant period of time

regularly conducts virtual asset-fiat currency exchange at a potential loss that has no economic rationale

converts a large amount of fiat currency into virtual assets, or a large amount of one type of virtual asset into other types of virtual assets, with no economic rationale

has an account that is accessed from a number of different IP addresses simultaneously, or in a short period of time

has funds originating from, or sent to, an exchange that is not registered in the jurisdiction where either the customer or the exchange is located

funds their trading account by deposits from third parties

Cyber and Digital Indicators

Darknet Marketplace Transaction Indicators Ransomware Indicators

A customer:



makes transactions that are linked via blockchain analysis to darknet clusters, child exploitation clusters, mixers or higher-risk exchanges

has a wallet address that appears to show exposure to higher-risk conversion services or darknet marketplaces

owns an account that appears to indicate use of, access to, or donations to darknet explorers, including platform-enabling and anonymised internet access, and possible illicit purchases on darknet marketplaces A customer:



increases any transaction limits on their account and then quickly sends funds to a third party

appears anxious or impatient with the time taken to make a large payment from their account

appears overly concerned with the speed of a transaction and or withdrawal approvals

has sent funds from their digital currency address to an identified ransomware address

who is newly on-boarded wants to make an immediate and large purchase of digital currency, followed by an immediate withdrawal to an external digital currency address

states that their transaction is in response to a cyber-attack

is evasive when asked about the reason for a transaction

is identified in the media as being subject to a ransomware attack

mentions an 'adviser' or that they are being assisted to purchase cryptocurrency

that you would not normally expect to transact in digital currency attempts to do so

has operations that appear to have changed significantly, inconsistent with their profile

Cyber-crime Indicators

A customer:



provides a verification document that is a photograph of data on a computer screen

appears to operate multiple accounts by the exchange or service, as indicated by their IP address/es

uses language, grammar or syntax that does not match their demographic

presents ID or images with a file name that apparently indicates it was generated from a social media platform

information indicates that the customer uses an email account from a high-privacy email service provider

has inconsistent identification details

attempts to create an account with fraudulent identification documents

keeps images of their identification document/s in a physical plastic wallet, which may indicate the ID document is altered or fraudulent

has accounts that appear to have the characteristics of a mule account, such as: multiple accounts linked to the same contact details, addresses shared under different names, or customers stating they are transacting for someone else

provides an address that is not a residential address, such as an office, carpark or vacant lot

appears to use a virtual private network

uses or trades only in privacy coins, inconsistent with their profile

makes payments to online infrastructure services used for cyber-offending, mixers, cyber threat actors, or darknet marketplaces or forums

receives virtual assets from addresses identified with cyber-crime activity

Serious Financial and Organised Crime Indicators

Scams Indicators Tax Evasion Indicators

A customer:



is linked to a higher-risk jurisdiction for scams via their IP address

receives deposits from multiple bank accounts in different names, inconsistent with their profile

makes transactions that are inconsistent with their profile

advises they are using their digital currency to participate in an investment opportunity

demonstrates limited digital currency knowledge during on-boarding, but quickly purchases digital currency and sends it to another digital currency address

appears coached or rehearsed when answering personal and on-boarding questions

advises they are employed to purchase digital currency on behalf of another individual or company

advises they are sending funds to a friend or family in a higher-risk jurisdiction for scams

reports fraud or scam activity against themselves, or their account A customer:

uses services in a manner that has no commercial or economic rationale

enquires about avoiding tax reporting obligations

enquires if personal or transaction information will be shared with the Australian Taxation Office

requests to hide or delete transactions

sends or receives fiat currency to a wide range of related personal or business accounts at different institutions





Child Exploitation Indicators

A customer:



transfers virtual assets to other wallets that are directly, or indirectly linked to child abuse materials

has multiple small value same-day and/or consecutive-day payments (generally under $500 per transaction)

uses privacy coins inconsistent with their profile

Terrorism, National Security and International Crime Indicators

Terrorism Financing Indicators Proliferation Financing Indicators