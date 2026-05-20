Who, What, Where With Francesca De Silva (Video)

Associate Francesca De Silva shares insights into her career at Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers, discussing her tenure with the firm and what drives her passion for legal practice.

Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.

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Click below for who, what, where with associate Francesca De Silva. Hear how long she’s been at Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers, what she would be doing if she wasn’t working in law and what she loves about her job.

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This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.