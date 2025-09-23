The Four Key Drivers Shaping The Future Of Agriculture (Video)

Four Tensions Shaping the Future of Food
There are four critical drivers influencing agriculture's future: affordability, product performance, sustainability and health. These priorities often compete, creating tensions across the value chain.
Implications Across the Value Chain
Operators must demonstrate efficiency, credibility and responsible asset management, while downstream players face direct consumer pressures. Together, these tensions create wide-ranging implications for food security, national security and the resilience of supply chains worldwide.
Strategic Importance for Stakeholders
Understanding and managing these competing drivers is essential for governments, investors and producers alike. Those who can balance consumer expectations with sustainable practices and economic realities will be better positioned to secure long-term growth, maintain resilience and build trust across the agricultural value chain.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.