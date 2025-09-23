The Four Key Drivers Shaping The Future Of Agriculture (Video)

There are four critical drivers influencing agriculture's future: affordability, product performance, sustainability and health. These priorities often compete, creating tensions across the value chain.

Four Tensions Shaping the Future of Food

Implications Across the Value Chain

Operators must demonstrate efficiency, credibility and responsible asset management, while downstream players face direct consumer pressures. Together, these tensions create wide-ranging implications for food security, national security and the resilience of supply chains worldwide.

Strategic Importance for Stakeholders

Understanding and managing these competing drivers is essential for governments, investors and producers alike. Those who can balance consumer expectations with sustainable practices and economic realities will be better positioned to secure long-term growth, maintain resilience and build trust across the agricultural value chain.

