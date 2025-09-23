New Technology Trends Impacting Investment In Agriculture (Video)

FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. Located in all major business centres worldwide, we work with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and opportunities.

Technology Solving Immediate Challenges

The most impactful agricultural technologies address clearly defined problems. Innovations in protein production are driving efficiency and reducing emissions, while provenance technology is improving traceability across supply chains. Advances in precision machinery and food-tech are also extending shelf life and reducing waste.

Balancing Consumer Demands and Economics

Aligning consumer demand for sustainability and health outcomes with the realities of cost and affordability is a central challenge. With food inflation a pressing concern, striking the right balance between performance, taste and sustainability is essential for viable technology adoption.

