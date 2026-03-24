Impacts of war in Iran on the insurance sector – Aviation (Australia)

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The escalation of the 2026 Iran war has created immediate and structural implications for the aviation insurance market globally, including for Australian insurers underwriting airlines, airports and aviation risks.

1. Rapid escalation of war-risk premiums

War-risk cover has become a central issue.

Insurers are reviewing exposure to aircraft operating in or near conflict zones and reassessing risk appetite.

Premiums for aviation risks are already increasing, with rate rises of 10%+ for lower-risk carriers and significantly higher increases for airlines operating Middle East routes.

Aircraft located in countries targeted by military strikes may require additional war-risk premiums to remain insured.

Implications for Australian insurers

Pricing volatility in aviation portfolios

Reinsurance treaty pressure

Need to reassess accumulation exposure across routes and hubs

2. Coverage disputes and gaps (especially non-damage losses)

A key theme is the gap between operational disruption and insurable loss.

Airline losses from flight cancellations, diversions and airspace closures often fall outside standard aviation liability or hull policies.

Industry analysts report that many revenue losses linked to the conflict are not insured, leaving airlines exposed.

Implications

Disputes over policy scope and exclusions

Litigation around policy interpretation

Pressure to develop new policy wordings or extensions

3. Airspace closures and operational disruption

The conflict has caused large-scale aviation disruption.

Several Middle Eastern countries closed airspace and thousands of flights were cancelled or diverted.

Rerouting flights to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace is increasing fuel consumption and operating costs, particularly with an increase of demand for US routes.

Insurance implications

Increased exposure to delay/cancellation claims

Complex causation issues between war risk, political risk and operational disruption

Increased risk of passenger claims and regulatory disputes

4. Physical damage risks to Australian aviation assets

The conflict has already caused damage to airports and aircraft in the region.

Retaliatory attacks have struck aviation infrastructure in Gulf states and damaged aircraft and airports.

Military strikes have destroyed aircraft at airfields and downed unmanned aircraft during hostilities.

Implications

Potential major hull losses

Airport infrastructure claims

Subrogation and war-risk recovery issues

5. Systemic market impact and accumulation risk

This conflict is widely seen as the biggest aviation insurance stress test since the Russia-Ukraine war.

Global aviation disruption, oil price spikes and route closures are affecting airlines worldwide.

Insurers are reassessing aggregation risk across aircraft fleets, airports and aviation infrastructure in conflict-adjacent regions.

For Australian insurers with exposure to international airlines or leasing portfolios, this raises questions about:

geographical accumulation

reinsurer capacity

war exclusion structures

Why this matters for Australia -

Although the conflict is geographically distant, Australia is exposed through:

international aviation insurers underwriting global airline fleets

aircraft leasing exposures

APAC carriers operating Europe–Asia routes via the Middle East and now looking to fly through the US for the first time as the 'route of choice'

travel and aviation liability claims involving Australian passengers

Amid the Iran war, insurers face imminent disputes over coverage gaps where war risks exclude flight delays, cancellations, and non-damage revenue losses; standard hull, liability, and travel policies typically omit these, leaving airlines and passengers exposed. Even though Australia is geographically isolated from the conflict, Global aviation disruption, oil price spikes and route closures are affecting airlines worldwide. Chris Finn, Partner

Amid the Iran war, insurers face imminent disputes over coverage gaps where war risks exclude flight delays, cancellations, and non-damage revenue losses; standard hull, liability, and travel policies typically omit these, leaving airlines and passengers exposed. Even though Australia is geographically isolated from the conflict, Global aviation disruption, oil price spikes and route closures are affecting airlines worldwide. Peter Craney, Partner

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.