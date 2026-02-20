Read the practical guidance

The challenges confronting the insurance sector in 2026 are not unfamiliar: more risk, more scrutiny and less tolerance for error. What is becoming clearer, however, is that the same emerging risks require very different responses depending on where you sit in the insurance value chain.

In our latest report, Insurance claims trends for 2026, we examine eight key developments shaping the year ahead, including concussion-related liability, social inflation, cyber and privacy litigation, generative AI, environmental class actions and regulatory escalation, through a deliberately role-based lens.

The idea that underwriters, claims teams, brokers and insureds experience risk differently is not new. Our approach to addressing those differences is. Rather than offering insight alone, this report translates each trend into practical, role-specific guidance, setting out what it means, and what to do now, for:

Underwriters

Claims leaders and handlers

Brokers

Insureds and boards

Each section distils complex legal and claims risk into clear, actionable steps across policy wording, claims protocols, governance, documentation and client engagement, designed to be applied immediately in real-world decision-making.

If your focus for 2026 is defensibility, consistency and preparedness, this report is intended to support you, in the context of your role, to respond with confidence.

