Navigating Claims Timeframes: Tips on Challenging a Disputed Travel Insurance Claim

When the unexpected happens during travel, having insurance can be a saving grace. However, what do you do when your travel insurance claim is disputed? Understanding the timeframes for challenging such disputes is crucial for travellers seeking resolution and reimbursement.

Tip #1 – Review the reasons for refusal & deadlines for appeal

The first step in challenging a disputed travel insurance claim is to thoroughly review the denial letter or communication from the insurance provider. This typically outlines the reasons for the denial and any recourse options available to the policyholder. It is essential to pay close attention to any deadlines mentioned in this communication, as missing them could jeopardise your ability to challenge the decision.

In many cases, insurance policies specify a timeframe within which disputes must be raised. This timeframe can vary depending on the insurer and the nature of the claim. Some policies may require disputes to be lodged within 30 days of receiving the denial letter, while others may allow for a more extended period, such as 60 or 90 days.

Tip #2 – Gather all supporting evidence

Once you have determined the deadline for challenging the dispute, it is essential to gather any supporting documentation or evidence that may strengthen your case. This could include receipts, medical records, police reports, or any other relevant information that corroborates your claim. Be sure to organise these documents systematically and submit them according to the insurer's preferred method and timeline.

Tip #3 – If needed, raise a complaint with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority

If the dispute cannot be resolved through direct communication with the insurance provider, you may need to escalate the matter to a higher authority. This could involve filing a formal complaint with the insurer's internal appeals department or seeking assistance from an external regulatory body, such as AFCA.

Conclusion

It's important to note that the process of challenging a disputed travel insurance claim can be time-consuming and complex. If you encounter difficulties navigating the process on your own, you should seek legal advice.

Understanding the timeframes for challenging a disputed travel insurance claim is crucial for travellers seeking resolution and reimbursement. By familiarising yourself with the deadlines specified in your insurance policy, gathering relevant evidence, and following the appropriate channels for dispute resolution, you can maximise your chances of a successful outcome. Remember, time is of the essence when it comes to challenging insurance disputes, so act promptly to protect your rights and interests as a policyholder.

