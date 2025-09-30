UPCOMING WEBINAR: Spotting The Red Flags: Early Warnings Of Financial Distress

FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. Located in all major business centres worldwide, we work with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and opportunities.

Date: 13 November 2025

Time: 5:30 AM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

The presentation takes a proactive approach to identifying early warning signs of financial and operational stress in businesses, rather than solely focusing on traditional indicators of insolvency. The key areas of discussion include:



Engage timing: The importance of timely intervention in addressing financial and operational stress.

The Business Health Curve: A framework for understanding the progression of a business's health and identifying potential areas of concern.

Concept of Diminishing Optionality: The idea that as a business's financial and operational health declines, its options for recovery and turnaround also decrease.

Early Warning Signs: The presentation highlights four key areas to monitor for early warning signs, including:

- Business Objectives: Are the company's goals and objectives clear and achievable?

- Customer Value Proposition: Is the business still delivering value to its customers and is it well understood?

- Resource constraints: Are there limitations on the company's resources (people, platform, processes)?

- Borrower Conduct: Are there any red flags in the company's behaviour?

Approach: The presentation compares two approaches to addressing financial and operational stress:

- Traditional vs Value Creation: The difference between a traditional, reactive approach to turnaround and a more proactive, value-creation-focused approach.

- The Turnaround Process: A step-by-step guide to implementing a successful turnaround strategy.



The presentation aims to provide practical, actionable advice for businesses and stakeholders looking to identify and address potential issues before they become major problems.