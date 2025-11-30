Insights Into Unique Court Decisions, With Pavlos Stavropoulos, Senior Disputes And Insolvency Solicitor At Addisons

self

In this episode of The Cut, the conversation dives deep into the hidden complexities of insolvency law and what every director, administrator, and shareholder needs to understand before making their next big decision.

From a chickpea trading company that triggered a pivotal case to the misunderstood power of subordinated creditors, this episode dissects real-world examples that show how "reasonable" actions can quickly become legally dangerous.

Guest Pavlos Stavropoulos, a senior disputes and insolvency solicitor at Addisons, breaks down three critical areas – unreasonable director-related transactions, subordinated creditor rights, and derivative leave applications, offering clarity on where risk meets responsibility. Whether you're a director seeking to protect your position or an insolvency practitioner managing complex stakeholder claims, this episode reveals how to approach each scenario with strategic insight and legal precision.

Key Points

Understanding unreasonable director-related transactions is crucial — they can apply even when a company isn't insolvent.

Subordinated creditors can have limited but important rights in external administrations — if the court allows it.

Derivative leave applications reveal how legal power struggles inside companies can turn into court-sanctioned corporate warfare.

