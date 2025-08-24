Introducing Cathro Clarity: Unlocking Australia's Insolvency Data

Construction, accommodation/food services, and retail remain at the forefront of insolvency risk.

Cathro & Partners are experts in providing insolvency and restructuring services that help to create and preserve business value. With a reputation for delivering high quality results, we can assist your business to overcome strategic and financial challenges. You can rely on our team to find the right solution for you and protect the interests of stakeholders. We pride ourselves on identifying tailored solutions for your business.

Making informed decisions starts with having the right insights. That's why Cathro & Partners has developed Cathro Clarity—a powerful, real-time dashboard that reveals the trends, patterns, and regional nuances shaping the Australian insolvency landscape.

Why Cathro Clarity?

It's no secret that the insolvency environment in Australia is evolving rapidly. Headlines mention rising insolvencies, but the underlying story is often more complex. Cathro Clarity provides the detail and transparency that business owners, advisors, and lenders need to understand what's really happening—right down to the industry, state, and appointment type.

What the Data Reveals

Construction leads the pack, with 9,737 insolvency appointments in FY25, making it by far the most affected industry. New South Wales accounts for 44% of these, followed by Victoria (28%) and Queensland (16%).

Accommodation and Food Services holds steady as the second-most impacted sector year-on-year.

Manufacturing's journey is telling: it ranked 9th in FY22, surged to 5th in FY23, then shifted to 6th and 8th in FY24 and FY25. Notably, over 60% of manufacturing insolvencies in FY22 occurred in Queensland and NSW.

Mining saw 66 voluntary administrations in FY25, with Western Australia making up 44% of these cases.

See the Bigger Picture—and the Fine Detail

Cathro Clarity empowers you to:

Drill down into industry, state, and appointment types—across multiple years.

Track historical trends and spot emerging hotspots, whether you're watching retail in Victoria or mining in Western Australia.

Visualise geographic patterns with interactive mapping, providing an instant picture of which regions are under the most pressure.

Who Should Use Cathro Clarity?

Business Owners: Benchmark risk and monitor your sector.

Benchmark risk and monitor your sector. Lenders & Advisors: Get the facts to inform credit decisions and client guidance.

Get the facts to inform credit decisions and client guidance. Industry Professionals: Spot opportunities and understand competitive pressures.

Key Takeaways

Volatility within manufacturing and mining underlines the need for real-time monitoring.

Tailored, location- and sector-specific insights are now easily accessible—supporting smarter decisions.

Ready to move beyond headlines? Explore Cathro Clarity and discover the trends that matter most to your business.

Watch our short video to see how our dashboard works.

For questions, contact our team at Cathro & Partners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.