If These Aren't In Your Brokerage's Liquidity Agreement, Something's Wrong

When engaging a new liquidity provider, the focus is often on spreads, market depth and pricing. But have you considered the hidden risks within your LP agreements?

TRAction's co-CEO, Sophie Gerber, alongside Astrid Raetze from ABML Consulting Pty Ltd, shared their insights with Finance Magnates in this recent article.

From asset segregation and collateral management to rehypothecation and termination clauses, failing to review key terms can leave your firm exposed to unnecessary financial and operational risks.

Make sure you're not overlooking critical details by checking out the article on Finance Magnates!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.