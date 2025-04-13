ARTICLE
13 April 2025

If These Aren't In Your Brokerage's Liquidity Agreement, Something's Wrong

TRAction

Contributor

TRAction logo
Guide to asset segregation and collateral management to rehypothecation and termination clauses.
Australia Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Sophie Gerber
When engaging a new liquidity provider, the focus is often on spreads, market depth and pricing. But have you considered the hidden risks within your LP agreements?

TRAction's co-CEO, Sophie Gerber, alongside Astrid Raetze from ABML Consulting Pty Ltd, shared their insights with Finance Magnates in this recent article.

From asset segregation and collateral management to rehypothecation and termination clauses, failing to review key terms can leave your firm exposed to unnecessary financial and operational risks.

Make sure you're not overlooking critical details by checking out the article on Finance Magnates!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sophie Gerber
Sophie Gerber
