What is Liquidation?

Understanding the Liquidation Process and Why You Need Expert Legal Advice

Liquidation is the process of winding up a company's financial affairs, realising and selling off assets, and distributing the proceeds to creditors and shareholders. It marks the end of a company's life and can be initiated voluntarily by the company's directors or compulsorily by the court.

The primary aim of liquidation is to ensure that the company's debts are paid off in an orderly manner and any remaining assets are distributed appropriately.

Liquidation can be initiated by the directors or court ordered usually following an application by a creditor.

The Liquidation process and the role of the Liquidator

The Liquidator is an independent insolvency practitioner appointed to wind up the affairs of an insolvent company. They investigate the business affairs and oversee the realisation and selling assets to pay creditors . Throughout the liquidation, directors lose control of the day-to-day operations, finances and assets.

Their responsibilities include:

notifying creditors,

safeguarding and selling company assets,

probing the company's affairs for irregularities,

investigating its failure cause, and

realising assets and distributing sale proceeds to creditors.

Registered Liquidators report findings to creditors and ASIC. Any misconduct found must be reported to ASIC and could lead to legal actions against the company or its officers.

Why You Need a Lawyer During Liquidation

Navigating the liquidation process can be complex and fraught with obligations and legal challenges. Engaging an experienced insolvency lawyer is crucial for several reasons:

Expert Guidance: A lawyer provides expert advice on the most appropriate type of liquidation for your situation and guides you through the process, ensuring you comply with your legal requirements.

Protection of Interests: A lawyer protects the interests of directors, shareholders, and creditors by ensuring that the liquidation is conducted fairly and transparently. They help in resolving disputes and addressing any legal issues or disputes that arise. There may be correspondence between you and the liquidator that requires a careful response. Directors may face personal liability if the liquidation is not handled correctly. A lawyer can help mitigate these risks. We help directors understand their legal obligations and avoid accusations of wrongful trading or other breaches of duty.

Post-Liquidation Matters: A lawyer can provide ongoing support including advice on potential personal liabilities, disqualification issues, and any future business ventures.

Consult With Experienced Liquidation Lawyers

Liquidation is a significant step and given the complex legal issues throughout the process all interactions with your liquidator must be approached with care and expertise.

Engaging an experienced insolvency lawyer ensures that the liquidation is conducted smoothly and helps to protect your interests whether you are a creditor or a director. Often company insolvency is also linked with bankruptcy and you can read more from our bankruptcy lawyers here.

