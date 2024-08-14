The victims of fraudster Melissa Caddick will be paid more than $4m after the Federal Court of Australia approved the biggest distribution yet to those swindled by her dodgy investment scheme.

A special thanks goes to Jones Partners, Bruce Gleeson, Daniel Soire, Martin Vu and Vanessa Duckworth who entrusted Michael Hayter and the team at Swaab to undertake all the legal work in the insolvency administration of Melissa Caddick, arguably the No. 1 insolvency administration over the past few years.

Michael Hayter appeared on behalf of Jones Partners in the Federal Court last week whereby Justice Markovic approved a further distribution to creditors in the Administration.

As was reported extensively in the media last week Jones Partners are again paying a dividend to creditors making a total of $0.32 in the dollar with more to come, an extraordinary result in a Ponzi scheme insolvency administration.

The legal issues have been both extremely complex and rewarding.

Michael Hayter also acknowledges the team at Swaab, Kellie Van Munster and Sonitha Naicker for their ongoing invaluable contributions.

