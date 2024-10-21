Changes to Health Requirements for Children Born in Australia – Migration Amendment

The Australian government recently announced a Migration Amendment (Public Interest Criteria 4005 and 4007) Regulations 2024.

Commencing on 16 October 2024, the Department of Home Affairs Public Interest Criteria has changed concerning minor visa applicants (children under 18) who were born in Australia and ordinarily reside in Australia.

Under this amendment, these children will no longer need to prove they are free from a health condition or disease that could lead to significant costs for Australian healthcare or community services.

This change means that if a child has an existing health issue that might require expensive treatment or services, it will not affect their permanent visa application.

This update applies to any visa applicants who applied to the Department of Home Affairs that has not yet been decided.

