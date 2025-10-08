Soft cheese product recall sparked by risk of listeria contamination

The NSW Food Authority has announced a product recall for several soft cheese products that have been available in supermarkets across Australia, due to a potential contamination with deadly Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria fears prompt international product recall of soft cheese dated up to 1 October 2025

The products are Mon Ami branded Brie - French 200g, Camembert - French 200g, Petit Camembert - French 125g, Double Cream Le Fromager 300g and Petit Brie - Double Cream French Brie 125g, along with Emborg branded French Brie 200g and French Camembert 200g. (Please see Mon Ami and Emborg soft cheeses 125g, 200g, 300g, NSW Government Food Authority, 16 August 2025.)

The recall by Global Foods Group applies to the cheeses that were dated up to and including 1 October 2025. A spokeswoman for the company told News Ltd it was an international recall.

Listeria contamination can cause serious illness

The Food Authority warned consumers not to eat the cheeses, as Listeria may cause severe illness in pregnant women, unborn babies, neonates, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals. The general population can also become ill from contaminated food.

People should check the soft cheeses they may have at home. If they are unopened, you can return them to where you bought them for a refund, or just throw them out.

If you have consumed some of the cheese you should see a doctor immediately, especially if you are feeling unwell.

Symptoms and dangers of listeriosis

The signs of listeriosis can take up to two months to appear, so it is important to see a doctor even if you haven't fallen ill immediately after eating the cheese. (Please see Listeriosis fact sheet, NSW Health, 8 October 2018.)

Early symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhoea. It can lead to collapse, shock, loss of balance, convulsions and coma. It can cause septicaemia, meningitis and miscarriage.

Listeriosis can kill you. In 2013 three people died and a woman had a miscarriage from a Listeria outbreak linked to Victoria's Jindi cheese company. Another 23 people fell seriously ill. The effects can be long lasting. (Please see Third listeria death linked to Jindi cheese, ABC News, 10 February 2013.)

Seeking compensation for Listeria contamination

I have won significant compensation for a client who was affected by a Listeria outbreak, and anyone who believes they may have problems caused by this most recent announcement of contaminated cheese should take action early and seek legal advice.

Victims of contaminated food could seek compensation for medical expenses and lost income from time off work due to illness, as well as pain and suffering from emotional distress.

If your doctor says you are, or may be, affected by Listeria, then keep the cheese in a safe place in case it needs to be inspected. In case you want to seek compensation, keep a detailed up-to-date record of what the doctor says and get a written copy of the medical report.

Take photos of the cheese you have in your fridge, date it and keep any receipt you may have of your purchase of the cheese. If you don't have a receipt, or even your shopping list, get any witnesses there may be to write down their memory of you buying or having the cheese in your home.

If you offered the soft cheese to anyone else, contact them and urge them to see a doctor.

