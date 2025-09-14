NSW Government Bulletin

In the media

NSW law society calls for redesign of worker compensation reforms

The Law Society of New South Wales has said the state government's introduction of the Workers Compensation Legislation Amendment (Reform and Modernisation) Bill 2025 is an effort to undermine democratic processes and bypass proper parliamentary and public scrutiny. In a media release, the law society said the second worker compensation reform bill's referral to two distinct inquiry processes, including the Public Accountability and Works Committee's ongoing inquiry, shows the planned changes' significance to the economy and injured workers and the necessity for scrutiny and consultation (10 August 2025). Read more here.

Minns Labor Government records $10 billion spend with small & medium businesses

Delivering on its commitment to support local jobs and businesses across the state, the Government spent $10.1 billion with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in financial year 2023-24, up from $8.7 billion in 2021-22. That's almost a quarter of the government's $42 billion spend on goods, services and construction. In 2023, the Minns Labor Government raised the threshold at which government agencies can directly procure goods or services from small and medium businesses from $150,000 to $250,000 (10 August 2025). Read more here.

Right to disconnect law to come into effect

From 26 August 2025, small business employees will have the right to disconnect from work outside of their usual work hours. This means they can refuse to monitor, read or respond to contact, or attempted contact, from their employer, outside of their working hours, unless that refusal is unreasonable. The right also applies to contact from third parties, such as clients, suppliers, other staff and members of the public (29 July 2025). Read more here.

New eviction laws criticised by renters' advocates

Five weeks after ending no-grounds evictions in New South Wales, the state government amended the Residential Tenancy Act 2010 to remove additional evidence requirements in evictions due to repairs or renovations. Over two dozen tenants' rights advocates, including Community Legal Centres NSW and the Aboriginal Legal Service, voiced their criticism of the decision (31 July 2025). Read more here.

New NSW freight strategy targets resilience and efficiency

The NSW Government has unveiled a refreshed National Freight and Supply Chain Strategy alongside a new National Action Plan, aiming to future-proof Australia's freight networks against growing challenges. Originally launched in 2019, the Strategy has been updated following a review that confirmed its core foundations remain strong but recommended a sharper focus on nationally significant actions. The refresh comes after years of unprecedented disruption, including COVID-19, labour shortages, extreme weather events and geopolitical tensions (25 August 2025). Read more here.

NSW government to complete Woollahra Station, rezone nearby land for new homes

An abandoned, partially-built train station in Sydney's eastern suburbs is set to be resurrected and surrounded by up to 10,000 new homes. The NSW government announced on Sunday it would finish building Woollahra Station and rezone land nearby for higher-density housing – nearly 50 years after another Labor government scrapped the station to save costs (24 August 2025). Read more here.

Have your say – Draft resource recovery order and exemption for biosolids

The NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is updating the resource recovery order and exemption for the reuse of biosolids to ensure that land application is beneficial and poses minimal risk of harm to human health and the environment. The changes follow publication of the PFAS National Environmental Management Plan 3.0 (PFAS NEMP), feedback from previous consultation and the testing of biosolids at 75 sewage treatment plants by the EPA in 2023. The consultation period is open until 26 September 2025. Access the Draft here.



Quarterly Budget Review Statements Guidelines Reviewed

Office of Local Government (OLG) has revised the Quarterly Budget Review Statement (QBRS) Guidelines for Local Government following consultation with councils on the draft Guidelines in April 2025. The objective of the QBRS is to ensure councillors have effective oversight and are in control of the financial performance of their council. The QBRS reporting requirements in the guidelines are mandatory for all NSW councils, including the use of standardised QBRS templates and reporting at the fund level (12 August 2025). Access the Guidelines here.



Wojciechowska v Commissioner of Police, NSW Police Force [2025] NSWCATAD 204

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – administrative review – government information – information not held – reasonableness of searches – personal information – information about operations of agency – public interest considerations for disclosure of information – public interest considerations against disclosure of information – balance.

CONSTITUTIONAL LAW – judicial power – administrative power – dispute between State and resident of another state – jurisdiction – whether Tribunal has power to determine whether it has jurisdiction.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (NSW).

Kevin Watters v Independent Commission Against Corruption [2025] NSWSC 933

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – judicial review – Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) – decision to investigate matters – decision to hold public inquiry – adverse findings – no corrupt conduct – report to Parliament – publication of report – whether unlawful.

Crimes Act 1900 (NSW); Independent Commission Against Corruption Act 1988 (NSW); Independent Commission Against Corruption Amendment (Validation) Act 2015 (NSW); Independent Commission Against Corruption Amendment Act 2015 (NSW); Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW).

Hussein v Chief Commissioner of State Revenue [2025] NSWCATAD 202

TAXES AND DUTIES – land tax – Principal place of residence (PPR) exemption – owner's PPR one of two freestanding houses on the land – larger house leased to tenants – whether the concession in cl 4 of Sch 1A of the Land Tax Management Act 1956 (NSW) (LTMA) applied to exempt the whole of the land from land tax – whether the concession in cl 10B of Sch 1A of the LTMA applied where no application made under s 9C of the LTMA.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Land Tax Management Act 1956 (NSW); Taxation Administration Act 1996 (NSW); Valuation of Land Act 1916 (NSW).

Grabovsky v Department of Communities and Justice [2025] NSWCATAP 192

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – particular administrative bodies – NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal – whether Tribunal has administrative review jurisdiction over certain social housing decisions.

APPEALS – jurisdiction of Appeal Panel of NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal – whether Appeal Panel has internal review jurisdiction over decisions of registrars concerning the issue of summonses – whether Appeal Panel can grant stays of decisions over which it does not have internal appeal jurisdiction.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Game and Feral Animal Control Act 2002 (NSW); Guardianship Act 1987 (NSW); Housing Act 2001 (NSW); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW); Legal Profession Uniform Conduct (Barristers) Rules 2015; Legal Profession Uniform Law Application Act 2014 (NSW); Legal Profession Uniform Law Australian Solicitors' Conduct Rules 2015; Legal Profession Uniform Law (NSW).

