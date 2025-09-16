Funds Update - 12 September 2025

In this Funds Update for12 September 2025:
- ASIC releases report on regulatory simplification
- High Court grants special leave over digital asset decision
- ASIC consolidatesadvice instruments
ASIC releases report on regulatory simplification
On 3 September 2025, ASIC released Report 813 Regulatory Simplification, outlining ASIC's strong commitment to regulatory simplification and recent and forthcoming work in the area of simplification. ASIC's key initiatives are grouped under four themes:
|
1: Improving access to regulatory information
|
|
2: Reducing complexity in regulatory instruments
|
|
3: Making it easier to interact with ASIC
|
|
4: Simplification through law reform
|
Feedback on this report is due on 15 October 2025.
High Court grants special leave over digital asset decision
On 5 September 2025, the High Court granted ASIC special leave to appeal the earlier Full Federal Court finding that a digital asset product (which allowed customers to lend specified cryptocurrency in return for interest paid at a fixed rate) was not a financial product. This means that the High Court has determined that the question of whether a digital asset product is a financial product is of sufficient public importance.
We reported on the application for special leave here, the reasoning behind the Full Federal Court decision here and the earlier Federal Court decision here.
ASIC consolidates advice instruments
On 11 September 2025, ASIC released ASIC Corporations (Financial Services Guide, General Advice Warning and Advertising Related Relief) Instrument 2025/234 which consolidates the following instruments (which were due to sunset on 1 October 2025):
- ASIC Corporations (Advertising by Product Issuers) Instrument 2015/539;
- ASIC Corporations (General Advice Warning) Instrument 2015/540; and
- ASIC Corporations (Financial Services Guides) Instrument 2015/541.
The new instrument provides substantively the same relief originally provided by the old instruments and the old instruments have been repealed accordingly.
We previously reported on ASIC's proposal to consolidate these instruments here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.