Can grandparents apply for custody?

Families come in all shapes and sizes, and in some cases, grandparents play a central role in raising grandchildren. Whether a grandparent is already caring for a grandchild, spends regular time with a grandchild or has been prevented from spending time with their grandchild, the Family Law Act 1975 (Act) can provide avenues to formalise and protect these important relationships.

Under the Act, grandparents are recognised as significant people in a child's life and hence, can apply for parenting orders. These orders can cover the person with whom a child lives, spends time, or a person or persons who share responsibility for making major long-term decisions affecting the child. This depends on the circumstances of each case and, particularly, the best interests of the child.

Informal care arrangements

It is not uncommon for grandparents to step in and take on primary caregiving responsibilities when parents are unwilling or unable to do so. In these situations, grandparents may wish to formalise their role- particularly to ensure stability for the child and perhaps to gain authority to make decisions about schooling, medical care, or other important matters.

Spend time arrangements

In other cases, grandparents may not be seeking full-time care but wish to maintain a meaningful relationship with their grandchild. This might occur where the parents of the grandchild have separated and a grandparent wishes to ensure they continue to have regular time and communication with the grandchild, or where their access to the grandchildren has been restricted by one or both parents of the grandchild.

The law acknowledges that children benefit from maintaining connections with extended family members, provided it is safe and appropriate to do so.

Long-term decision-making ability (previously referred to as "Parental Responsibility")

Long-term decision-making ability is as it sounds- the authority to make major long-term decisions in a child's life. While this is typically held by the parents, a grandparent may apply to share or assume such decision-making ability depending on the circumstances and how the child's interests are best served.

Best interests of the child

When determining an arrangement that best meets the needs of a child, the court considers a range of factors set out in section 60CC of the Act, including:

The benefit of the child having a meaningful relationship with both parents and other significant people in their life;

The need to protect the child from physical or psychological harm;

The nature of the child's relationship with their grandparents;

The likely effect of any changes in the child's living arrangements or care;

The capacity of the grandparent to meet the child's needs.

Process to follow

A properly documented arrangement can provide legal recognition and protection for all parties involved. This may take the form of either a parenting plan or parenting orders. The document that best suits the parties and the grandchild's interests will depend on the circumstances of the case.

Unless the matter is urgent or involves certain risk factors, parties must attempt to resolve parenting matters before commencing court proceedings. This includes participating in Family Dispute Resolution (FDR)- a form of mediation with the aim of assisting parties to reach agreement outside of Court.

If the parties reach agreement or even if there is already a parenting plan in place, the parties may still wish to formalise the arrangement, and they can do so by way of application to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia for parenting orders by consent. The Court can often make the orders proposed without the need for a contested hearing.

