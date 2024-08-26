Employment Relations Podcast #40 – Understanding the Australian Right to Disconnect

The "right to disconnect" is commencing for most national systems employers on 26 August 2024 (small businesses have a further 12 months to get ready). Does your organisation understand what this "right" actually is, and how it could impact your operations?

In this episode of Piper Alderman's Employment Law for the Time Poor Podcast, Partner Emily Haar and Senior Associate Lucie Lawrence-Wall discuss the international position and the "availability creep" concerns the right to disconnect is designed to address. They work through what the new provisions involve, including consequential changes to Modern Awards, as well as discussing some of the practical implications the new "right" may (or may not) for your workplace.

The right to disconnect is not the only "Closing Loopholes" change that commences on 26 August 2024. For more insights see our previous episodes and insights here: Employment Relations Podcast #37 – Closing Loopholes No. 2: Considering Complexities and Closing the rest of the loopholes: Final tranche of Fair Work Act amendments passes, but with some significant changes.

Click here to listen to the podcast

To never miss an episode, subscribe via your preferred podcasting application: