NSW Expands Psychosocial Safety Oversight With 20 New Mental Health Inspectors

The NSW Government has deployed 20 new psychosocial-focused inspectors as part of a historic expansion of SafeWork NSW's compliance workforce, backed by a $344 million Workplace Mental Health package. These specialized inspectors will conduct proactive workplace assessments, enforce compliance through on-the-spot fines, and help employers identify and manage psychosocial hazards including bullying, harassment, excessive job demands, and exposure to traumatic events.

Coleman Greig is a leading law firm in Sydney, focusing on empowering clients through legal services and value-adding initiatives. With over 95 years of experience, we cater to a wide range of clients from individuals to multinational enterprises. Our flexible work environment and commitment to innovation ensure the best service for our clients. We integrate with the community and strive for excellence in all aspects of our work.

Article Insights

Victoria Quayle’s articles from Coleman Greig Lawyers are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Australia

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Automotive and Basic Industries industries

The NSW Government recently announced a significant expansion of SafeWork NSW’s inspectorate, with 20 new psychosocial‑focused inspectors now deployed across the state. This forms part of the largest increase to SafeWork NSW’s compliance workforce in its history, with 51 additional inspectors overall.

The initiative is funded through the Government’s $127.7 million investment in SafeWork NSW over four years and is a key component of the broader $344 million Workplace Mental Health package aimed at improving mental health support, injury prevention, and psychological safety in workplaces.

NSW was the first jurisdiction to introduce a psychosocial‑specific Code of Practice covering all psychosocial hazards across all workplaces. The focus remains on proactive work design and early hazard identification to prevent psychological harm before it occurs.

SafeWork NSW has reaffirmed its regulatory priority of managing psychosocial risks and has highlighted that psychological injuries can be just as harmful, costly, and disruptive as physical injuries.

The NSW Government is also establishing a new Psychosocial Advisory Service, which will provide employers and workers with direct support on managing psychosocial hazards and improving workplace mental health practices.

Psychosocial inspections

The newly appointed psychosocial inspectors bring expertise in psychology, workers compensation, anti‑bullying interventions, trauma‑informed practice, and youth mentoring. Their role is to help workplaces prevent, identify, and respond to psychosocial risks, including:

Excessive job demands

Bullying and harassment

Exposure to traumatic events

Sexual harassment

Poor organisational change management

SafeWork NSW already conducts hundreds of proactive psychosocial inspections each year. The expanded team is expected to intensify this focus through:

On‑the‑spot fines and strengthened compliance enforcement

Responding to psychosocial incident notifications

Providing tailored guidance and resources on preventing psychological injury

Acting as a specialised first point of contact for mental‑health related safety concerns

Supporting employers to meet return‑to‑work obligations

Key Takeaways for Employers

In light of SafeWork NSW’s expanded psychosocial oversight, employers should take proactive steps to ensure their workplaces are meeting modern WHS expectations. Regular proactive steps can help reduce risks. For example:

Reviewing and updating psychosocial risk management frameworks

Conducting or refreshing risk assessments and strengthening management capability to identify and respond to early signs of psychological harm

Examining workload and work design practices

Reinforcing bullying, harassment and sexual‑harassment prevention measures, and ensuring incident reporting processes are accessible and trusted

Strong return‑to‑work planning for psychological injuries

Conducting cultural “health checks” or cultural reviews

Employers are also encouraged to make use of the resources and advisory services provided by SafeWork NSW as part of its increased focus on psychological health.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.