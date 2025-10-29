ARTICLE
29 October 2025

Michael Byrnes dis­cuss­es the West­pac WFH case on 2SM with Tim Webster

A Fair Work case confirmed employees can request to work from home, but approval depends on specific conditions and each employer–employee situation.
Can employees really work from home if they want to? In a recent Fair Work case an employee won the right to work from home, but it turns out it's not that simple. It can only be requested under certain conditions and each case depends on the situation of the employee and the employer's reasons.

Michael Byrnes appeared on Breakfast with Tim Webster on 2SM on 27 October 2025 to discuss the Westpac Work from Home case.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

