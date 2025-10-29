Can employees really work from home if they want to? In a recent Fair Work case an employee won the right to work from home, but it turns out it's not that simple. It can only be requested under certain conditions and each case depends on the situation of the employee and the employer's reasons.

Michael Byrnes appeared on Breakfast with Tim Webster on 2SM on 27 October 2025 to discuss the Westpac Work from Home case.

