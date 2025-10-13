ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Inside Safety Podcast Series - Episode 3, Part 1 - Director's Duties

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In part one of our Inside Safety podcast series exploring directors' duties, Steve Bell, Aaron Anderson and Olga Klimczak delve into the evolving case law on responsibilities of officers...
Australia Employment and HR
Steve Bell,Nerida Jessup,Aaron Anderson
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, Environment and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)
  • in Australia

Recorded 24 June 2025

In part one of our Inside Safety podcast series exploring directors' duties, Steve Bell, Aaron Anderson and Olga Klimczak delve into the evolving case law on responsibilities of officers under the Model Work Health and Safety laws and internationally.

Through recent case law updates, the episode unpacks the key legal principles and explores the practical implications for directors. We analyse how directors can assess whether they've met their duty - by understanding the risks that occur within their business operations, applying appropriate resources, and verifying the effectiveness of controls. The discussion then offers practical insights into what reasonable steps look like, including the extent to which directors can reasonably rely on others within the business, and the importance of maintaining documentation as evidence of challenge and oversight.

With regulators increasingly focused on senior leadership, this episode is a timely call to action for boards to move beyond paper obligations and engage meaningfully with safety governance.

Listen to this episode

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Inside Safety (Australia) EP3: Directors' Duties - Part 1 in Inside Safety (Australia)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Steve Bell
Steve Bell
Photo of Nerida Jessup
Nerida Jessup
Photo of Anna Creegan
Anna Creegan
Photo of Aaron Anderson
Aaron Anderson
Photo of Olga Klimczak
Olga Klimczak
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More