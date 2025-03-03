Education Law Notes – Term 1, 2025

I trust you have had a wonderful start to 2025!

Navigating Privacy Law Reform and Preparing for the New Statutory Tort

The Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (Cth) was passed by the Federal Parliament in November 2024 and received Royal Assent on 10 December 2024. This Act amends the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) and marks the implementation of the first 'tranche' of privacy reforms, following the government's response to the Privacy Act review.

To understand how schools should navigate these changes, please read more here.

Increasing work pressures on teachers and claims of psychological injury

A recent article published in the Sydney Morning Herald reports that a rising number of teachers in New South Wales schools are suffering from psychological injuries caused by work pressure, bullying and exposure to violence in schools, tripling the total bill for injuries in the last six years. Leading a school or being part of a management team within an education setting, it is important to know how to be prepared for psychological injury claims and to deal with them properly, efficiently, with care and in accordance with relevant internal policies and procedures in place.

Click here for the full article.

Disability Discrimination and Flexible Home Learning

FVN v Secretary, Department of Education [2023] NSWCATAP 301 (8 November 2023)



There are lessons to learn from this case in which the NSW Department of Education denied a student access to flexible home learning on the ground of his mother's disability. Read our article here.

Employees entitled to both "primary" and "non-primary" parental leave – the importance of interpretation in Enterprise Agreements



A Queensland school employee was successful in appealing the prior decision of the Fair Work Commission and had the Full Bench affirm he was entitled to both primary and non-primary caregiver leave under his school's Enterprise Agreement. To read more about this case and the key learnings for schools operating with enterprise agreements, click here .

