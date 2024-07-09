Details On Work And Holiday Program For Mainland China, India And Vietnam Released

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Update – July 8, 2024: Effective July 1, 2024, Filipino nationals can also apply for the Work and Holiday program. Interested applicants must be between 18 and 30 years of age, possess a valid passport, meet the financial requirements and should either hold tertiary qualifications (degree, graduate certificate or diploma from a university, college or training center) or have successfully completed at least two years of undergraduate study or post-secondary education. Additionally, a Letter of Concurrence is required from the government of the Philippines; further details on the process to obtain this are forthcoming.

June 6, 2024: The Department of Home Affairs and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade released further details on the Work and Holiday program initiatives for Mainland China, India and Vietnam, following the Federal Budget announcement. For the year 2024-25, the government will implement a visa pre-application (ballot) process for nationals of Mainland China, Vietnam and India under the Work and Holiday subclass 462 visa program. The aim is to provide an equitable, streamlined and transparent means of randomly selecting applicants from partner countries, where the number of registrations significantly exceeds available slots in a year. Ballot registrations for eligible applicants are set to open later in 2024. The ballot registration fee is AUD 25, in addition to the visa application fee of AUD 635. More information can be found here and here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.