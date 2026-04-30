GDPR And Safeguarding : What Your Organisation Needs To Know

Poor decision-making, whether failing to share or over-sharing, can lead to regulatory action, reputational damage and safeguarding failures.

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Summary

UK data protection law supports, rather than prevents, the sharing of personal data where necessary to safeguard children and young people.

You must ensure any data sharing is lawful, necessary and proportionate, particularly when handling sensitive or special category data.

Poor decision-making, whether failing to share or over-sharing, can lead to regulatory action, reputational damage and safeguarding failures.

This article explains how UK GDPR applies to safeguarding for organisations in the United Kingdom and provides a practical guide to lawful data sharing.

LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on data protection and safeguarding compliance, outlines key legal obligations and risk areas.

Tips for Businesses

Ensure your team understands when and how to share personal data in safeguarding situations. Define clear purposes, limit disclosure to what is necessary and document decisions carefully. Maintain up-to-date policies, train staff regularly and use secure systems to support fast, lawful and proportionate responses to safeguarding concerns.

Safeguarding children and young people is a core responsibility for many organisations. UK data protection law does not prevent you from sharing information to protect a child. Instead, it provides a structured framework that allows you to share personal data where it is necessary, proportionate and justified. This article introduces the UK data protection law regime and explores highlights from key regulatory guidance regarding sharing personal information for safeguarding purposes.

What is the UK GDPR?

The UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), alongside the Data Protection Act 2018, governs how your organisation collects, uses and shares personal data. These rules apply to any organisation handling personal information, including schools, charities, healthcare providers and private businesses working with children.

Personal data includes any information that identifies an individual. In safeguarding contexts, this often extends to sensitive "special category" data, such as health records, behavioural information or welfare concerns. Because children are considered vulnerable data subjects, the law expects you to apply higher standards of care.

To comply, you must clearly understand what data you hold, why you use it and how you protect it. Weak data governance in this area increases your exposure to regulatory action and undermines your ability to respond effectively to safeguarding risks.

How UK GDPR Supports Safeguarding Data Sharing

The UK data protection framework allows you to share personal data where it is necessary to protect a child or young person from harm. You must ensure that any sharing is fair, lawful and proportionate, but you should not delay action where there is a genuine safeguarding concern.

Regulatory guidance confirms that failing to share relevant information can create greater risk than sharing it appropriately. Serious safeguarding failures have often involved missed opportunities to share critical information.

If your organisation adopts an overly cautious approach, you may expose children to harm and increase your legal and reputational risk.

Importantly, regulators recognise the realities of safeguarding decisions. Where you share information in good faith to prevent or reduce a serious risk to a child, enforcement action is unlikely, provided you can demonstrate a clear and reasonable decision-making process.

What You Must Do When Sharing Data for Safeguarding

Requirement What You Should Do Why It Matters Define the purpose Clearly define why you are sharing the data and ensure it directly relates to protecting a child or young person. Ensures the sharing is lawful, justified and aligned with safeguarding objectives. Limit data sharing Only share information that is necessary and disclose it to appropriate recipients. Prevents over-sharing, reduces risk of UK GDPR breaches and maintains trust. Maintain governance Keep safeguarding and data protection policies up to date, use secure systems and train staff on lawful information sharing. Strong governance reduces errors and ensures staff act correctly in safeguarding situations. Use DPIAs and agreements Carry out a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) in complex cases and use Data Sharing Agreements where multiple organisations are involved. Helps assess risks, demonstrate accountability and clarify responsibilities between parties. Act in urgent situations Make a rapid, risk-based decision, prioritise the child's safety and record your reasoning. Avoids harmful delays and provides an audit trail to justify your decision-making. Identify lawful basis Use an appropriate lawful basis such as legal obligation, vital interests or legitimate interests rather than relying on consent. Ensures compliance with UK GDPR and reduces the risk of regulatory scrutiny.

Legal and Commercial Risks of Getting it Wrong

If you mishandle children's data, you face significant legal and commercial consequences. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) can investigate your practices, issue fines and impose corrective measures. Even where financial penalties are limited, the reputational damage can be severe, particularly for organisations that work with vulnerable individuals.

Poor decision-making can lead to safeguarding failures. If you fail to share critical information, you may contribute to harm. This exposes your organisation to liability, regulatory action and long-term reputational damage. Equally, inappropriate data sharing can breach privacy rights and erode trust with families, partners and regulators. You must therefore strike a careful balance between protecting children and respecting data protection principles.

Why You Should Seek Legal Advice

Safeguarding decisions often involve complex and time-sensitive judgments. You may need to assess competing risks, interpret legal obligations and act quickly with limited information.

Legal advice also helps you embed a proactive compliance culture. By aligning your safeguarding procedures with UK GDPR requirements, you reduce risk, improve decision-making and demonstrate accountability to regulators.

Key Statistics

135: safeguarding incidents were reported by one UK public body in 2024–25, many requiring careful GDPR-compliant data sharing with partner agencies.

Significant proportion: of safeguarding cases involve processing special category personal data, necessitating a lawful basis under UK GDPR Article 9.

Increased complexity: organisations face growing challenges in balancing data protection principles with statutory safeguarding duties under the Children Act and Care Act.

Sources

Information Commissioner's Office (2025) National Safeguarding Panel / NSPCC (2024) University of Oxford Faculty of Law (2025)

Key Takeaways

Safeguarding is essential for protecting children from harm and sharing information related to safeguarding can often be urgent and critical in protecting children. UK data protection law provides a framework for sharing information responsibly when necessary to protect a child or young person. Your organisation should follow regulatory guidance on safeguarding and seek legal advice from a data protection solicitor if you are unsure about your obligations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does data protection law stop me from sharing information for safeguarding purposes? Data protection law allows you to share information when it is necessary to identify, prevent or respond to harm. The ICO confirms that the law supports fair and lawful information sharing in safeguarding cases. When you share information in good faith to protect a child or young person and comply with your legal duties, you are unlikely to face enforcement action.

How can a data protection solicitor support your compliance?

A data protection solicitor can help you strengthen your compliance and reduce risk. They can assess your data protection measures and safeguarding procedures, and guide you on the steps you need to take to share data lawfully.

Can consent be used as a lawful basis for safeguarding data sharing?

Avoid relying on consent for safeguarding disclosures. Use legal obligation, vital interests, or legitimate interests instead, as consent can be withdrawn and may not be appropriate in urgent or sensitive situations.

What records should you keep when sharing safeguarding data?

Record your reasoning, the information shared, recipients, and the urgency of the situation. A clear audit trail demonstrates that you acted in good faith and supports accountability if regulators later review your decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.