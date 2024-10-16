Sydney Criminal Lawyers® Weekly Rundown

In case you've missed any of them, here's a rundown of the past week's articles:

The Guideline Judgment on Sentencing Principal and Additional Offences

There is a mechanism whereby a person who intends to plead guilty to an offence can request that additional offences be taken into account rather than sentenced separately.

NSW is a Diverse Place, It Doesn't Need a Catholic School PTA Mindset Running It

Instead of delivering on promised drug law reform and the promotion of gender equality, the New South Wales government is pushing the Catholic agenda.

Should There Be a Ban on Publishing the Identity of Non-Convicted Defendants?

A promising young rugby union player's reputation and career have been destroyed despite not being convicted.

What is the Standard Non-Parole Period for Murder in New South Wales?

Two murder charges against the former police officer accused of killing a Sydney couple were withdrawn, but he continues to face domestic violence related murder charges.

Albanese's Destroying 10,000 Refugees' Lives, Says Encampment for Permanent Visas' Aran Mylvaganam

Protesters are demanding an end to the cruel and inhumane legal limbo in which genuine refugees have been kept for years.

AUKUS 2.0: Albanese Drives It Like He Stole It, and Then Gives It Away to the US

The revamped agreement sees Australia potentially wasting over $9 billion in taxpayer funds paid towards submarines we'll never receive while surrendering our defence sovereignty.

Victoria Joins the Nationwide Youth Crime Crackdown That Ultimately Targets First Nations Kids

Victoria has joined the counterproductive nationwide move towards punishing rather than diverting and supporting troubled youths.

Albanese Abandons the Religious Schools/Discrimination Reforms to the Coalition

The PM has backflipped on his promise to push for the revoking of laws which discriminate against LGBTQ students and teachers.

Wong Turns to Blatant Gaslighting on Gaza, as Majors Attempt to Out Scum Each Other

The foreign minister stated that, "[t]he deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime. There is no justification for it, ever", yet her government continues in its complicity.

