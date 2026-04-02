When It Is Not Just A ‘Traffic Offence’: A Practical Guide For Defence Lawyers

Traffic matters are often treated as routine. In practice, many driving offences in Queensland carry a real risk of imprisonment, particularly where there is harm, repeat offending, or disregard of court orders.

Ashworth Lawyers is a leading Brisbane criminal defence law firm representing clients across Queensland in serious criminal matters. Our Brisbane criminal lawyers provide strategic representation in cases involving sexual offences, drug charges, fraud, money laundering, organised crime, and violent offences.

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Traffic matters are often treated as routine. In practice, many driving offences in Queensland carry a real risk of imprisonment, particularly where there is harm, repeat offending, or disregard of court orders.

Criminal lawyers regularly encounter matters that appear minor at first instance but quickly escalate once the underlying conduct, history or statutory framework is properly analysed. Dangerous operation, high-range drink driving, disqualified driving and evasion of police are all examples of offences where custody is a genuine sentencing outcome.

Recent legislative developments and sentencing trends reinforce a clear position: courts are placing increasing emphasis on general deterrence, community protection and denunciation in serious driving matters. As a result, the distinction between “traffic” and “criminal” offending is often more apparent than real.

In response to these issues, Ashworth Lawyers has developed a practical whitepaper for practitioners:

When Traffic Offences Become Criminal: Defence Strategies for High-Risk Driving Charges in Queensland

The paper provides a structured framework for:

identifying matters that carry a heightened risk of imprisonment

understanding how different offences escalate in seriousness

approaching charge analysis and evidentiary issues

strategically managing sentencing exposure

It also examines key offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drink driving, disqualified driving and evasion of police, with a focus on how courts assess seriousness and risk.

Importantly, the paper emphasises the role of early intervention, careful analysis of the prosecution case, and strategic decision-making in achieving optimal outcomes for clients.

For practitioners, the central takeaway is straightforward: many traffic matters require the same level of strategic attention as more traditionally recognised criminal offences.

Download the Whitepaper

To access the full paper, click here:

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.