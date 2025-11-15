Teenager Charged Over Alleged Robbery, Assault, and Bail Breach in Sydney

A 13-year-old boy has been charged following a series of alleged robberies and assaults across Sydney earlier this month, highlighting the serious legal consequences of youth offending under NSW law.

The first reported incident occurred at approximately 8:50pm on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, when Surry Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a robbery at a hotel on Devonshire Street, Surry Hills. Police allege that the youth stole a 36-year-old woman's backpack before fleeing the scene.

Shortly afterwards, officers were called to Central Station on Elizabeth Street, following reports that the same youth had allegedly followed a group of women with the intent to commit robbery. During the incident, a 59-year-old man intervened, allowing the women to escape. The teen allegedly punched the man multiple times in the face before attempting to steal personal items and fleeing. The victim did not require medical treatment.

Surry Hills detectives launched an immediate investigation to locate the youth. At around 2:35am on Monday, 20 October 2025, officers patrolling Seaforth discovered an abandoned Toyota utility, previously reported stolen from Dolls Point, crashed on Burnt Bridge Creek Deviation.

Following a search of the area, Northern Beaches Police Area Command officers located four youths running along Ethel Street. One 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide his details to police and was conveyed to Manly Police Station for questioning.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Following inquiries, the youth was formally charged with:

Steal from the person (value less than $2,000) - section 93, Crimes Act 1900 (NSW);

Aggravated assault with intent to rob and inflict actual bodily harm - sections 59 and 97, Crimes Act 1900 (NSW);

Breach of bail - section 6, Bail Act 2013 (NSW).

The teen appeared before Children's Court on Monday, 20 October 2025, where bail was refused. He was scheduled to reappear on Monday, 27 October 2025, and there had been no further updates at that time.

Steal from the Person (Value Less Than $2,000) - Section 93, Crimes Act 1900 (NSW)

'Steal from the person' under section 93 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) is defined as the unlawful taking of property directly from another individual, irrespective of whether force is applied. The "direct" element distinguishes this offence from ordinary larceny under section 117, which can involve theft without any confrontation.

The law is designed to protect victims from theft occurring in close proximity, such as pickpocketing, bag snatching, snatching phones, or theft during minor confrontations. Even when the monetary value of the stolen property is modest, the offence is treated seriously due to the immediate impact on the victim and the potential for intimidation or violence.

Penalties for Steal from the Person (Value Less Than $2,000)

While theft of property under $2,000 may be considered a minor property offence in other contexts, steal from the person is punishable by up to 2 years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

If accompanied by actual or threatened violence, the offence can be elevated to robbery (section 94), or in more serious cases, aggravated robbery (section 96), carrying custodial penalties of up to 14 years.

Courts may also consider aggravating factors, such as targeting vulnerable individuals, committing multiple offences, or acting while on bail, which can lead to harsher sentencing.

The offence also interacts with NSW sentencing principles under the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW), which directs courts to weigh the personal impact on the victim, the need for deterrence, and the offender's criminal history, including whether they are a juvenile under the Children (Criminal Proceedings) Act 1987 (NSW).

Key Elements for Prosecution

To secure a conviction under section 93, prosecutors must prove beyond reasonable doubt that:

The property was unlawfully taken; The property belonged to another person; The taking was direct, from the victim or within their immediate control; The accused intended to permanently deprive the owner; and There was no lawful excuse, such as consent or legal authority.

