Operation Trident: Over 200 Charges Laid in North-West Sydney Crime Crackdown as 1871 Vapes, 145,878 Illicit Cigarettes and 11.6kg of Loose-Leaf Tobacco Are Seized

NSW Police have laid over 200 charges and arrested 95 individuals during the first Operation Trident, a high-visibility, intelligence-led surge operation conducted across Sydney's north-west metropolitan region between Friday, 24 October 2025, and Saturday, 25 October 2025.

The operation, mobilising around 250 specialist officers alongside regular frontline police, targeted a broad spectrum of criminal activity including high-risk domestic violence offenders, illegal firearms and weapons, drug supply, warrant offenders, breaches of the child protection register, and the unlawful sale of vape and tobacco products.

Scope and Enforcement Measures

Police undertook a comprehensive enforcement approach, conducting:

88 bail checks and 104 domestic violence compliance inspections;

386 licensing enforcement checks;

2126 knife scans across Mount Druitt, Penrith, Parramatta, Hornsby, Manly, and Blacktown, including transport hubs;

10 weapons search operations, seizing "zombie knives" and other prohibited items;

Seizure of illicit drugs including cannabis, methylamphetamine, heroin, and steroids;

Child protection register home visits, resulting in 35 fresh charges;

Traffic enforcement with 156 infringement notices, 1,672 roadside breath tests, and 37 roadside drug tests; and

A joint operation with NSW Health, resulting in the seizure of 1,871 vapes, 145,878 illicit cigarettes, and 11.6kg of loose-leaf tobacco.

Assistance from PolAir, the Dog Unit, Public Transport Command, and Traffic & Highway Patrol further enhanced the operation, helping to prevent break-ins and disrupt organised motor vehicle theft operations.

Notable Incidents During the Operation

Eastwood Drug Arrests: Officers seized methylamphetamine and heroin from a 48-year-old man and executed a search warrant at a nearby unit, arresting three additional men (aged 24, 29, and 48). All were refused bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court.

Mount Druitt Firearms and Weapons Compliance: Police executed a Firearms and Weapons Prohibition Order at a Flinders Street residence, seizing 100 prescription tablets, five steroid vials, two zombie knives, and an extendable baton. Investigations remain ongoing.

Parramatta Domestic Violence Arrest: A 20-year-old man was arrested after attempting to evade police. An outstanding domestic violence warrant was executed, and bail was refused.

St Marys Scrap Metal and Drug Seizures: Three individuals were arrested for allegedly cutting cables and collecting scrap metal at a vacant property, with drugs and an imitation pistol seized. Multiple charges were laid, including theft, damage, and possession of unauthorised weapons.

A Strategic, Intelligence-Led Operation

Operation Trident represents NSW Police's first region-wide metropolitan surge, designed to proactively disrupt criminal behaviour and protect the community.

Assistant Commissioner Gavin Wood, North West Metropolitan Region Commander, emphasised the operation's intelligence-led focus:

"This operation allows our specialist officers to target offenders and criminal behaviour specific to each area. We have already seen excellent results with 95 arrests and multiple weapons removed from the streets. Operation Trident demonstrates the value of mobilising regional resources to proactively prevent and detect crime."

Illegal Tobacco and Vape Supply

A central element of Operation Trident was targeting the illegal sale and supply of tobacco and nicotine products, including vapes, cigarettes, and loose-leaf tobacco, which are regulated under the Tobacco and Other Smoking Products Act 2023 (NSW).

Key Offences Under the Act Include:

Unlawful Sale or Supply: Selling or supplying tobacco or nicotine products without a licence issued by NSW Health is an offence, whether in-person, online, or via vending machines.

Possession for Supply: Possessing tobacco or vape products with intent to distribute without lawful authority constitutes a criminal offence.

Sale to Minors: Supplying any tobacco or nicotine product to persons under 18 is strictly prohibited, with significantly harsher penalties.

Penalties for breaches of the Act can include fines, imprisonment, or both, with severity determined by the quantity, intent to distribute, and whether minors are involved. Large-scale seizures, such as the 1,871 vapes, 145,878 illicit cigarettes, and 11.6kg of loose-leaf tobacco, demonstrate the commercial and public health implications of such offences.

Need Legal Assistance?

If you or someone you know is facing a criminal offence,offence, speak with a Sydney Criminal lawyers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.