AFP And Chilean Police Bust $11.7 Million Cocaine Plot With Two Facing Penrith Court

Five men have been arrested across Australia and Chile following an audacious attempt to import 36 kilograms of cocaine into Australia, valued at an estimated $11.7 million. The arrests highlight the high stakes and severe penalties associated with organised drug importation under Australian law.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) arrested two men in Western Sydney after they allegedly attempted to access mining equipment containing illicit cocaine. Investigators reported hearing drilling and grinding noises from a St Mary's residential property, believed to be the 26-year-old suspect attempting to reach the concealed drugs.

The second man, aged 37, was also arrested at the scene. Police seized angle grinders, cutting discs, safety equipment, and sledgehammers, which are alleged to have been used to cut into the mining equipment.

Both men were charged with:

Attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug (cocaine) - section 307.1, Criminal Code (Cth);

(cocaine) - section 307.1, Criminal Code (Cth); Attempting to possess a commercial quantity of cocaine - section 307.5, Criminal Code (Cth).

Each offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, reflecting the extreme seriousness with which the law treats commercial-scale drug importation.

The accused appeared before Penrith Local Court on 15 October 2025, where bail was refused. Both are scheduled to reappear on 19 December 2025.

International Cooperation as Chilean Authorities Work with AFP

The shipment was originally intercepted in Chile by the Policia de Investigaciones de Chile (PDI), who deconstructed two pieces of mining equipment, removed the cocaine, and allowed the consignment to continue under controlled conditions with AFP oversight.

Following the arrests in Australia, AFP investigators provided evidence to Chilean authorities, leading to the execution of four search warrants in Ovalle, Serena, and San Miguel, Chile. Three men were arrested and charged with illicit association and drug trafficking offences. PDI investigators also seized additional mobile phones and mining equipment.

Attempted Importation and Possession of Commercial Quantity of Border-Controlled Drugs

Under sections 307.1 and 307.5 of the Criminal Code (Cth), it is an offence to:

Import, or attempt to import, a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug; or

Possess, or attempt to possess, a commercial quantity of such a drug.

A "commercial quantity" is determined by the type of drug and its potential street value. For example, cocaine exceeding 1 kilogram generally qualifies as a commercial quantity, placing the offence in the most serious category.

To prove the offence, the prosecution must establish beyond reasonable doubt that:

You intentionally imported or exported a substance;

The substance was a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug or plant; and

You knew, or were reckless as to, whether the substance was a border-controlled drug or plant.

Key Definitions:

Import includes bringing the substance into Australia and dealing with it in connection with its importation.

Export means taking the substance out of Australia.

You are reckless if you were aware it was likely the substance was a border-controlled drug or plant but proceeded anyway.

Defence - Duress:

A defence of duress applies if:

Your actions were caused by a threat of death or serious injury to yourself or a family member;

There was no reasonable way to avoid or neutralise the threat; and

Your actions were a reasonable response to the threat.

