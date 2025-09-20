Parramatta Teen Accused in Gangland Murder as Police Intensify Underworld Investigations

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and multiple serious offences following a fatal drive-by shooting in Granville that killed a suspected gangland figure and helped trigger the creation of NSW Police's Taskforce Falcon, a major operation targeting Sydney's underworld.

The teenager, who was arrested during a police raid on a Guildford property on Wednesday morning, is accused of participating in a violent ambush that led to the death of Dawood Zakaria, 32, on May 25. Zakaria, allegedly affiliated with the Alameddine crime network, was fatally shot in the head while sitting in a Toyota Hilux alongside solicitor Sylvan Singh, 25, who survived despite sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Sydney's Underworld

NSW Police have suggested that the real target of the attack was another passenger: Samimjan Azari, an alleged member of the powerful Alameddine crime syndicate. If true, Zakaria's death underscores a dangerous trend in Sydney's gangland violence, where misidentification, proximity, or mere association can prove fatal.

What's striking is the age of the accused. At just 19 years old, the alleged gunman now faces charges that carry potential life imprisonment. He has also been charged with:

Shooting with intent to murder

Dealing with proceeds of crime

Supplying prohibited drugs

Motor vehicle theft (x2)

Possessing ammunition without a licence

Failing to comply with a digital access order

He has been refused bail and is set to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

Taskforce Falcon

In direct response to the May 25 shooting, NSW Police launched Taskforce Falcon, a dedicated crackdown on what authorities describe as a "vendetta-driven" wave of gangland activity endangering innocent bystanders.

This taskforce signals a significant shift in police strategy, moving from reactive investigations to pre-emptive disruption, surveillance, and the use of expanded powers, including digital access orders and consorting laws.

A Generation at Risk?

The age of the accused, 19 years old, raises critical questions: How are teenagers being recruited into such sophisticated, violent criminal networks? And more importantly, what is the legal system doing to address this blend of youth vulnerability and serious offending?

In NSW, the offence of murder carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment under section 19A of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW). However, where the accused is young, courts must balance punishment with rehabilitative potential, a principle especially relevant under the Children (Criminal Proceedings) Act 1987, though in this case, the accused is legally an adult.

Digital Access Orders and Emerging Evidence Tools

One lesser-known but increasingly common tool used in cases like this is the Digital Evidence Access Order, a court order compelling a suspect to provide access (such as passwords or encryption keys) to digital devices. Refusing to comply is itself a criminal offence under the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW).

The use of such orders represents the growing intersection of technology and policing, particularly in gang-related cases where communication is often encrypted and tightly controlled through apps, burner phones, or the dark web.

