Why Hiring the Right Criminal Lawyer in Sydney Matters for Assault Charges

Being accused of a criminal offence such as common assault, destroying or damaging property, contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), or breaching a Conditional Release Order can be overwhelming. And of course, the consequences can be serious. A conviction for any of the above criminal offences can affect your job, your family, your freedom, and your future. That's why it's critical to seek help from an experienced criminal defence lawyer in Sydney as early as possible.Hire the best criminal lawyer in Sydney for assault charges.

Understanding Criminal Charges

Each of these charges carries its own risks and legal complexities:

Common Assault : This can include anything from threatening behaviour to physical contact that doesn't result in lasting injury. Even minor assaults can lead to a criminal record.

: This can include anything from threatening behaviour to physical contact that doesn't result in lasting injury. Even minor assaults can lead to a criminal record. Destroy or Damage Property : Whether it's breaking a phone, smashing a window, or knocking over furniture, damaging someone else's property is a criminal offence that can result in fines, convictions, or even jail time.

: Whether it's breaking a phone, smashing a window, or knocking over furniture, damaging someone else's property is a criminal offence that can result in fines, convictions, or even jail time. Contravene AVO (Apprehended Violence Order) : AVOs are court orders designed to protect individuals from violence, intimidation, or harassment. Breaching an AVO, even by sending a message, is a criminal offence.

: AVOs are court orders designed to protect individuals from violence, intimidation, or harassment. Breaching an AVO, even by sending a message, is a criminal offence. Breach of Conditional Release Order: A Conditional Release Order (CRO) is an alternative to sentencing that allows a person to remain in the community under specific conditions. Breaching those conditions can lead to being resentenced or facing further penalties.

Why Hiring the Best Criminal Lawyer in Sydney is Crucial

When facing any of these charges, it's essential to have a criminal lawyer who understands how the system works and can help you navigate it. Our criminal lawyers will:

Assess the strength of the evidence against you

Negotiate with the police to have charges downgraded or withdrawn

Advise whether to plead guilty or fight the charges

Represent you in court to minimise penalties

Help you avoid a conviction where possible

AtO'Brien Criminal and Civil Solicitors, we have a strong track record of defending clients facing these exact types of charges across courts in NSW. Not convinced? Check out our criminal case studies here.

Real Case: Client Avoids Further Penalties After Multiple Charges

In a recent case, our client Abi faced multiple charges including common assault, damage to property, contravening an AVO, and breach of a Conditional Release Order. She was accused of damaging property, acting violently, and breaching an AVO.

Our criminal defence team successfully had thecommon assaultcharge withdrawn and secured section 10A convictions (no penalty other than a recorded conviction) for the other charges. Even the breach of her Conditional Release Order resulted in no action being taken. The client avoided jail, further supervision, and financial penalties, an excellent outcome considering the circumstances.

*We always change details in our case studies to protect client confidentiality.

Need a Criminal Lawyer in Sydney for Assault or AVO Breach?

If you've been charged with criminal charges in Sydney, you need expert legal help. O'Brien Criminal and Civil Solicitors have a proven track record of achieving favourable outcomes, even in complex or repeat-offender cases.