Crime Rates in Sydney: Suburbs with the Highest and Lowest Rates

Crime Rates in Sydney: Sydney remains one of Australia's most vibrant and diverse cities, with suburbs ranging from bustling urban hubs to leafy, family-friendly enclaves. However, safety across the metropolitan area varies widely, and crime statistics provide valuable insights into the unique challenges faced by different communities.

This article explores the Sydney suburbs with the highest and lowest reported crime rates, highlighting the trends and socioeconomic factors influencing these variations.

Suburbs with the Highest Crime Rates in Sydney

1. Blacktown

Blacktown continues to record one of the highest volumes of crime in Sydney, with over 13,400 incidents in 2024 (up around 4% from the previous year).

The most frequent offences are property-related: theft, break and enter, and motor vehicle theft, alongside violent crimes such as assault and robbery. Domestic violence-related assault remains a particular concern in the area.

Contributing factors include lower household income levels, higher unemployment, and larger concentrations of public housing, which create social pressures linked to higher crime rates in Blacktown.

2. Sydney CBD (Including Haymarket and The Rocks)

The inner-city localities of Sydney CBD, Haymarket, and The Rocks collectively reported over 9,000 incidents in 2024.

The largest categories are theft (especially pickpocketing and bag-snatching), public transport offences, and alcohol-related assaults. High foot traffic, tourism, and nightlife play a central role in driving up the numbers.

Although police presence is strong, the sheer density of people makes this area consistently rank among the city's hotspots for crime.

3. Penrith

Penrith recorded around 8,700 incidents in 2024, a moderate increase compared to 2022–23. Typical crimes include burglary, vehicle theft, and assault, with drug-related offences also being reported at higher rates than the Sydney average.

Similar to Blacktown, Penrith faces systemic issues such as economic disadvantage, youth disengagement, and significant levels of government housing, which can correlate with greater crime exposure.

Suburbs with the Lowest Crime Rates in Sydney

1. Hunter's Hill

Hunter's Hill remains one of Sydney's safest areas, recording under 500 incidents in 2024, with extremely low rates of violent offences. The suburb's affluence, strong community engagement, and low unemployment underpin its safety record. Notably, robbery was virtually non-existent in Hunter's Hill last year.

2. Mosman

Mosman continues its strong ranking for safety with just over 600 recorded incidents in 2024.

Crimes tend to be minor, such as opportunistic theft, with very low levels of violent crime. Mosman's socioeconomic advantages, quality schools, and community vigilance all contribute to keeping crime minimal.

3. Lane Cove

Lane Cove reported around 850 incidents in 2024, consistent with previous years.

The suburb benefits from high levels of socioeconomic stability, extensive council-led community programs, and effective policing strategies, resulting in crime levels well below the metropolitan average.

Trends for Crime Rates in Sydney: Regional vs Metropolitan NSW

Recent BOCSAR data highlights that regional NSW continues to experience higher per-capita rates of both property and violent crime compared to Sydney.

In 2024:

Property crime was about 65% higher in regional areas than metropolitan Sydney.

was about in regional areas than metropolitan Sydney. Violent crime rates stood roughly 50% higher in regional NSW.

This disparity is largely attributed to youth crime pressures, unemployment, and socioeconomic disadvantage in regional towns.

Crime Rates in Sydney: Greater Sydney

Over the past two decades, many property crimes, such as motor vehicle theft and household break-ins, have declined substantially. However, corresponding increases have been noted in:

This shift reflects both changes in criminal behaviour patterns and greater reporting through digital channels.

Socioeconomic Drivers of Crime

Across Sydney, areas with higher unemployment and greater concentrations of public housing consistently report higher crime levels. By contrast, suburbs characterised by affluence, strong community engagement, and high levels of social cohesion tend to record significantly lower crime rates.

Government and council interventions, including youth justice initiatives, drug diversion programs, and community policing continue to have a substantial impact in lowering crime in targeted regions.

Final Takeaway: Crime Rates in Sydney

The gap between suburbs like Blacktown and Penrith and affluent areas such as Hunter's Hill and Mosman underscores the significant role that socioeconomics, education, and community support play in shaping crime outcomes.

Understanding these dynamics is essential for developing effective crime prevention strategies. Ultimately, addressing the root causes of crime through targeted social support, better infrastructure, and community engagement will remain crucial for building safer suburbs across Sydney.

