Private Electronic Monitoring for Bail in NSW: As of March 2025, the New South Wales Government has announced a significant policy shift: the ban on private electronic monitoring for individuals on bail.

The decision reflects growing concerns about the limitations of the justice system's ability to oversee private providers and the risks posed by these services. Here's an in-depth look at the reasons behind this ban and its implications.

Prior to the ban, individuals in NSW could request private electronic monitoring as part of their bail conditions. This involved nominating and paying for a private provider, which could cost thousands of dollars annually.

Courts would approve such conditions if they were deemed reasonably necessary to address bail concerns and met prescribed minimum standards.

Concerns with Private Providers

The use of private electronic monitoring raised several concerns:

Oversight Challenges: The justice system faced difficulties in effectively overseeing private providers. This included risks such as a provider suddenly ceasing operations, which could compromise public safety.

Financial Burden: The cost of private monitoring fell on the accused, potentially creating a financial barrier to bail. This raised questions about fairness and access to justice.

Operational Risks: The sudden closure of private providers, such as BailSafe Australia, highlighted the operational risks. This left monitored individuals without supervision, posing a risk to community safety.

The Ban on Private Electronic Monitoring for Bail in NSW

The NSW Government's decision to ban private electronic monitoring for bail aims to address these concerns by ensuring that all electronic monitoring is managed by public entities, such as Corrective Services NSW. This change will require legislative amendments and will not affect other types of electronic monitoring, such as those for serious domestic violence offenders or parolees.

Key Points of the Ban

Legislative Change: The ban will be implemented through new legislation developed in consultation with stakeholders, including police and victims' advocates.

Transitional Arrangements: The government will establish transitional arrangements to expedite court proceedings for individuals currently under private monitoring.

Community Safety: The primary focus is on enhancing community safety by ensuring that electronic monitoring is robust and reliable.

Is a ban on private electronic monitoring for bail in NSW right?

The ban on private electronic monitoring for bail in NSW marks a significant step towards improving oversight and reducing risks associated with private providers.

By transitioning to public management, the government aims to enhance community safety while ensuring fairness and access to justice for all individuals involved in the bail process. This shift underscores the ongoing evolution of legal frameworks in NSW to address emerging challenges and improve the justice system's effectiveness.

