Ten weird criminal laws of the world – Part 2

Being unfamiliar with local rules in foreign countries can get you in hot water & even inside a courtroom.

Sydney Criminal Lawyers® is a renowned team of expert criminal defence lawyers with multiple locations in the Sydney Metropolitan Area, such as Sydney City, Parramatta, and Newcastle. Led by Law Society-certified Accredited Criminal Law Specialists, the firm has achieved numerous accolades and awards, including "Criminal Defence Firm of the Year in Australia." With a focus on client satisfaction and proven success in criminal and traffic cases, clients are guaranteed specialized representation from experienced lawyers dedicated to achieving optimal results in court.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In our first instalment of ten weird criminal laws of the world, we saw how seemingly innocuous acts like holding a salmon in England, failing to smile in Milan and chewing gum in Singapore can land you on the wrong side of the law.

This second instalment takes a look at how being unfamiliar with local rules in foreign countries can get you in hot water, and even inside a courtroom.

1. Germany – Can't Run out of Gas on the Autobahn

Stopping unnecessarily on the Autobahn in Germany is strictly prohibited. Running out of fuel is seen as avoidable, so if you pull over due to an empty tank, you are violating the law.

So it's a good idea to ensure your tank is full before driving on this world famous stretch of road.

Another tip is to keep your cool while driving, as making offensive gestures or using foul language also amounts to an offence.

These are just two of the rules that apply to the speedway, so the next time you decide to go on a road trip from Munich to Berlin, double-check all of the road safety laws in Germany—they are notoriously strict!

2. Switzerland – Can't Hike in the Nude

In 2011, a man was fined for hiking in the nude while walking past a family picnic in the Appenzell region of Switzerland. He was fined just over $100 for his naked jaunt but appealed against the decision since there is no official law against nudity in the country.

However, Switzerland does have a law regarding public indecency — therefore, naked hiking is not legal. Despite the clarification of the law, there was still confusion as to whether the activity was illegal only in Appenzell and not in the rest of Switzerland.

We recommend wearing proper attire and hiking shoes while out on the trails—it's better to be safe than sorry when braving the Swiss weather, anyway.

3. Venice, Italy — Illegal to Feed Pigeons

Pigeons aren't the cleanest birds, so it's not the most hygienic to try to feed them after you've just had a slice of pizza from one of the local Italian restaurants. Plus, it is illegal in Venice, Italy.

In 2008, Venice officials made it illegal to feed pigeons in Saint Mark's Square, where thousands of these birds flock, attracted by tourists eager to exchange food for Instagram photos.

The annual cost of cleaning up after the birds was reportedly €275 for each resident. The situation has changed: anyone caught feeding the pigeons may face fines of up to €700.

4. France — Speedos are Mandatory

Speedos aren't just a fashion statement when you visit the southern coast of France and take a boat around Marseille and Nice—they are a necessity.

French law mandates that men must not wear loose-fitting swim trunks on beaches, swimming pools, and other public areas where swimwear is required. The purpose of this law is not safety; rather, it stems from the idea that men would not wander around town in a Speedo.

Therefore, wearing a Speedo while swimming is likely to be cleaner than any other clothing they may have worn throughout the day. Plus, men must remove their T-shirts before entering public bathing or swimming areas.

5. Scotland — Get Off the Cow After A Few Drinks

Just like getting in the car after a few drinks, it's illegal to hop on a cow after downing a few glasses of whiskey. Yes, you read that right — it is illegal in Scotland to ride a cow while drunk.

Residents in Scotland can get a ticket while 'drunk cow riding', with the law initially stemming from an 1872 mandate which states people cannot be drunk while in charge of a mode of transportation. Back then, a mode of transportation was very often a cow or a horse.

6. Sri Lanka — No Selfies with Your Buddy, Buddha

Taking a selfie with Buddha is seen as turning your back on him, which is frowned upon. In Sri Lanka, this act of disrespect can lead to imprisonment.

Additionally, pointing at Buddha is also regarded as disrespectful. There are also instances where photography with the statues is prohibited.

Along with putting the iPhone away and posting something else on your Instagram story, this is just common courtesy. Know the proper clothing requirements, 'no photography' signs, and other regulations when visiting sacred or religious places.

7. North Carolina, United States — You're Married if You Say So

Imagine a man and woman entering a hotel in North Carolina, asking to share a room, and stating that they are married. According to the state's common law marriage regulations, this couple would be considered legally married.

Since they "publicly present themselves as husband and wife," they are recognized as being in a common law marriage, which is acknowledged and valid in North Carolina.

If you ever need a hotel room for the night, it's advisable to be honest if you are not a married couple. This can be a way to ' pressure' your partner into popping the question—but it's better to take it slow.

8. United Arab Emirates — No Swearing Allowed

In the United Arab Emirates, many residents are Muslim, so much of the cultural ways of life and the legal acts are Muslim-based. For residents and tourists, using profanity can lead to fines, imprisonment, or deportation.

Article 373 of the UAE Penal Code states that "swearing brings shame to a person's honor or modesty." This prohibition covers spoken insults and inappropriate physical gestures and includes content in text messages and social media posts.

Even offensive emojis are prohibited. Earlier this year, the British Express reported an incident in which a man sent an angry message to a car dealer who he felt slighted him. Due to his profanity in the text, he faced three weeks in jail.

9. Japan – Leave the Nightclub Early

Dancing in a nightclub with the lights on isn't what people hit the town for. They want to be anonymous and have a fun time with their friends. But, Japan makes it nearly impossible to do that.

For decades, dancing past midnight was prohibited. It was considered too sinful and disrespectful, and it was seen as too 'American'. This restriction, implemented in 1948 during the U.S. military occupation, aimed to prevent liberal American influences from corrupting Japanese society.

The ban was finally lifted in 2015. Dancing after midnight is now allowed, provided it takes place in well-lit venues.

10. Acropolis, Greece — No High Heels Allowed

The Acropolis is one of the most beautiful and historically important buildings in the world, featuring millions of tourists who flock to the ruins every single year.

While packing for a big trip to Greece, choosing important clothing and footwear is essential. But, if you are considering wearing high heels or platforms to the Acropolis during your sightseeing day, think again.

Since 2009, navigating the ruins and uneven terrain in stiletto heels has been illegal. Not only could the cobblestones ruin the shoes, but they could also potentially harm the terrain and break it down more quickly over the years. With incredible architecture that is almost 3,000 years old, the Greek government has decided banning sharp-heeled shoes is best to preserve the life span of the ruins.

Did you forget your Speedo at the beach in Marseille? Maybe you had a few-too-many whiskey shots and decided to take the cow to your friend's house in Scotland. No matter the reason, we are here to help if you need a criminal attorney to help solve your legal woes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.