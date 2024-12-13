What is a coronial inquest?

A coronial inquest is a formal, public legal inquiry into a "reportable death," which may be sudden, unexpected, unexplained, or suspicious. This process helps determine key details about the deceased, including their identity, the date and place of death, and, most importantly, the manner, cause, and circumstances of their passing.

In Australia, each state and territory govern coronial inquests under its own legislation. Despite these variations, coroners generally follow a similar approach in handling inquests. In New South Wales (NSW), the Coroners Court operates under the Coroners Act 2009, providing the framework for conducting investigations and inquests.

Coronial investigation v coronial inquest

When a death is referred to a Coroner, a preliminary investigation is conducted to establish whether an inquest is necessary. Coronial investigations can also examine incidents causing property damage without resulting in death, such as fires or explosions.

If unresolved questions remain after the initial investigation, a coronial inquest may be held. Key issues explored during an inquest include:

Identity of the deceased

Date and place of death

Manner and cause of death

Deciding whether to hold an inquest

The Coroner decides if an inquest should proceed to clarify outstanding issues raised during the investigation. When assessing whether an inquest is warranted, the Coroner reviews:

Medical history of the deceased

Circumstances surrounding the death

Post-mortem and pathology findings

Reports from experts involved in the investigation

Statements from witnesses, including family members and friends

The Coroner also considers any requests from the deceased's family or others who feel an inquest is necessary. Such requests must be submitted in writing and detail the reasons for the inquest.

Inquest procedure

The Coroner directs how the inquest will unfold, often assisted by a legal professional known as "Counsel Assisting." While the Coroners Court is less formal than other courts, the inquest process may still resemble a typical court hearing to laypersons.

During the inquest, the Coroner gathers evidence from witnesses, document reviews, and questioning of interested parties. Although inquests are generally open to the public, the Coroner can restrict access or limit the publication of evidence when appropriate.

Following the presentation of evidence, interested parties are often required to submit written statements summarising their positions and key issues for the Coroner's consideration.

How long does an inquest take?

The duration of an inquest varies significantly based on the complexity of the case, the number of witnesses, and the extent of issues involved. Some inquests may last a single day, while others extend over several weeks. A preliminary directions hearing is usually held to address procedural matters and set expectations for the duration of the formal inquest.

Possible outcomes of a coronial inquest

When a death is referred to the Coroner, there are four primary outcomes:

No inquest – if the identity and death circumstances are clear, the Coroner may conclude the case without an inquest. Suspended inquest – if it's determined someone may have contributed to the death, or if someone is charged with an indictable offence, the inquest may be suspended and referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Inquest with findings – the Coroner conducts an inquest and delivers findings that detail the circumstances of the death. Inquest with findings and recommendations – beyond findings, the Coroner may issue recommendations for public authorities to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Coroner's findings include a comprehensive decision narrative that many people find useful when seeking answers about the death of a loved one.

How legal specialists can assist in coronial inquests

A lawyer may be required in the context of a coronial inquest to:

Advise on objections to post-mortems and the retention of organs

Request a coronial inquest when one has not been initially scheduled

Prepare critical evidence and submissions for the inquest proceedings

Provide skilled representation during the inquest

Review coronial decisions through relevant legal channels.

