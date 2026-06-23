Podcast: The 2026 Federal Budget With CGW – Discretionary Trusts

Partners Scott Hay-Bartlem and Linda Tapiolas break down the 2026 federal Budget's proposed changes to discretionary trusts, examining new tax rates, beneficiary credits, and exemptions. As legislation continues to evolve, they explore the complexities of restructuring trust and company arrangements and explain why businesses should adopt a cautious approach to these significant reforms.

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Welcome to The 2026 federal Budget with CGW, a limited podcast series that breaks down how the 2026 federal Budget changes affect you and your business. In our first episode, partners Scott Hay-Bartlem and Linda Tapiolas from the private client team discuss the proposed changes to discretionary trusts, including new tax rates, beneficiary credits, exemptions, and the complexities of restructuring trust and company arrangements. With legislation still evolving, they explain why a cautious approach is vital. Stay tuned for more episodes on CGT and negative gearing reforms.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.