From Compliance To Capability: AUSTRAC's Expectations For Corporate Australia (Podcast)

In this episode of On Just Terms, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer disputes partners Jason Betts and Bryony Adams speak with Brendan Thomas, CEO of AUSTRAC, about the evolving financial crime risk landscape facing corporate Australia.

Over the course of their discussion, Mr Thomas shares a number of invaluable insights about AUSTRAC's expectations about the ways in which companies manage financial crime risk, with a particular focus on common mistakes and what 'good' looks like.

This is a 'must listen' for any directors and executives at companies whose services are caught by Australian anti-money laundering laws but will also be of interest more generally to anyone with an interest in the governance and oversight of non-financial risk.

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