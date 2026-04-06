Deal Talk: Australian M&A Podcast

Deal Talk is presented by our market‑leading corporate team. It focuses on complex transactions, and the deals, decisions and forces shaping M&A in Australia and globally.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

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Deal Talk is presented by our market‑leading corporate team. It focuses on complex transactions, and the deals, decisions and forces shaping M&A in Australia and globally.

The series delivers clear, practical insight on how deals are structured, negotiated and completed in today's market, drawing on real transactions and current developments.

Designed for boards, executives and deal teams looking for informed perspectives from advisers at the centre of the market.

Episode 1: Global M&A outlook 2026

In the first episode of Deal Talk, our partners, Mia Harrison-Kelf, Geoff Kerrigan and Li-Lian Yeo discuss the key findings from our latest Global M&A Outlook.

The episode reflects on the defining features of the 2025 deal market and explores what they mean for M&A activity in Australia and globally in 2026. Including deal volumes, valuation dynamics, regulatory scrutiny and execution risk. A practical discussion for anyone involved in planning, approving or delivering transactions.

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