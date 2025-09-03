Senate Inquiry 2025: Tackling Greenwashing And Restoring Trust In Sustainability Claims

On 31 July 2025, the Australian Senate officially re-adopted its inquiry into greenwashing, which had previously lapsed at the end of the 47th Parliament in March 2025. The inquiry, now set to be reported on by 25 June 2026, builds on work initiated during the previous Parliament with all previous submissions and evidence carried forward and retained as part of the inquiry.

The inquiry aims to investigate the impact of deceptive sustainability claims on consumers, the effectiveness of current regulations, and potential legislative reforms. It will also examine the role of advertising standards and the influence of corporate sponsorships, particularly from fossil fuel companies, on media and public perception.

The inquiry will focus on:

Environmental claims by companies in industries including energy, vehicles, household goods, food and beverage packaging, cosmetics, clothing, and footwear;

How misleading sustainability claims affect consumers;

Examples of regulations, domestic and international, governing environmental and sustainability claims;

Advertising standards related to environmental and sustainability claims;

Legislative options to better protect Australian consumers from greenwashing; and

Other relevant matters.

The committee invites submissions on any topic related to greenwashing. Submissions will close on 12 September 2025, with the reporting date set for 25 June 2026.

With appreciation to Amineh Farasatmand for her contribution in preparing this blog.

