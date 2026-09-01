How Long Does Unpaid Debt Stay On A Credit Report In Australia?

In Australia, an unpaid default generally remains on a credit report for five years.

Paying the debt usually updates the listing to show it has been paid but does not automatically remove the original default before the retention period expires.

Introduction

For many Australians, a credit report plays an important role in determining whether they can obtain a home loan, personal loan, credit card, vehicle finance or other forms of credit. Understanding what information can be recorded on a credit report and how long it remains there is essential for managing financial reputation and planning a recovery from financial difficulty.

A credit report is not simply a list of unpaid debts. It is a broader record of personal identification details, credit enquiries, credit accounts, repayment history, defaults, court judgments and insolvency information. Credit providers use this information to assess the risk of providing credit and to understand whether an applicant has historically met repayment obligations.

What Is a Credit Report?

A credit report records information about your credit history and is used by lenders, credit providers and certain other authorised parties when making credit-related decisions. In Australia, the two credit reporting bureaus (CRBs) are Equifax and Experian. CRBs can hold different information, and you may have a credit report file with each CRB.

Australia’s credit reporting framework is regulated by the Privacy Act 1988 under Part IIIA. These laws restrict what information may be recorded, how long it may be retained, who may access it, and how it may be used or disclosed.

What Information Is Included in a Credit File?

A credit report may include the following categories of information:

Personal Identification Information

Credit Applications and Credit Enquiries

Credit Accounts and Credit Limits

Repayment History Information

Financial Hardship Information

Defaults and Overdue Debts

Court Judgments

Bankruptcy and Personal Insolvency Information

Serious Credit Infringements

How Long Does Unpaid Debt Stay on a Credit Report?

The answer depends on the type of listing. In many cases, unpaid debt that has been listed as a payment default remains on a credit report for five years from the date of the listing. Paying the debt usually changes the status of the listing to show that it has been paid or settled, but it does not usually remove the original listing immediately.

Common Credit Report Retention Periods in Australia

Type of information Expiration period Practical comment Credit enquiries 5 years Records that a credit provider accessed the file in connection with a credit application. Payment defaults 5 years Generally, remains for five years even if the debt is later paid. Court judgments 5 years Usually runs from the date judgment was entered. Repayment history information 2 years Rolling monthly repayment conduct information. Financial hardship information 1 year Limited information showing a hardship arrangement existed. Serious credit infringements 7 years More serious than an ordinary default and may remain for longer. Bankruptcy Later of 5 years from bankruptcy or 2 years after bankruptcy ends Can remain visible for more than five years depending on the timing of discharge. Consumer credit liability information Generally, 2 years after account closure Relates to account details after the credit account ceases.

Does Paying an Unpaid Debt Remove It?

Generally, no. Paying an unpaid default does not usually remove the listing from the credit report. Instead, the credit file is updated to show that the debt has been paid. The default will usually remain until the end of the applicable expiration period.

Can a Listing Be Removed Early?

A listing may be removed before the ordinary expiry date if it was incorrectly recorded or did not comply with credit reporting requirements. Examples may include an incorrect amount, mistaken identity, fraud, failure to provide required notices, listing during a genuine unresolved dispute, or reporting information that the credit provider did not have reasonable grounds to believe was correct.

Why credit reports matter in financial difficulty

Where a person is considering bankruptcy, a debt agreement, a personal insolvency agreement or another insolvency-related option, credit report consequences should be considered as part of the decision-making process.

For individuals experiencing financial difficulty, a credit report can affect access to future finance, rental applications, business funding and other commercial arrangements. It is therefore important to understand what is listed, whether it is accurate and when each entry is due to expire.

Practical steps for individuals

Obtain a copy of your credit report from each CRB.

Check whether personal details, account information, defaults, judgments, and insolvency entries are accurate.

If a debt has been paid, confirm that the credit file has been updated to reflect that status.

If a listing appears incorrect, consider raising a correction request with the credit provider or CRBs.

If you are experiencing financial difficulty, contact creditors early and ask about hardship options before defaults are listed.

Seek professional advice from a Worrells Principal where bankruptcy, personal insolvency agreements or other formal insolvency options are being considered.

Conclusion

A credit file is a detailed record of an individual’s credit history. It can include identification information, credit enquiries, account details, repayment history, hardship indicators, defaults, judgments, bankruptcy and other personal insolvency information.

In Australia, an unpaid debt listed as a payment default generally stays on a credit report for five years. More serious listings, such as serious credit infringements, can remain for seven years. Bankruptcy information may remain for the later of five years from bankruptcy or two years after the bankruptcy ends.

Paying an overdue debt is still important, but it generally does not erase the historical listing immediately. Instead, the credit report is updated to show that the debt has been paid. The listing will usually remain until the applicable statutory retention period expires, unless there is a valid basis for early correction or removal.