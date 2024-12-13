2025 outlook for Australia's construction industry

As Australia's construction industry navigates a complex landscape in 2024, marked by economic challenges and shifting priorities, the sector anticipates significant changes in 2025, including mandatory climate reporting for large companies, ongoing efforts to address cladding issues and state-specific legislative reforms aimed at improving payment security and practitioner accountability.

This article provides an overview of the progress made this year and what the industry can expect in 2025. We begin by discussing changes at the national level, followed by developments that are specific to the following jurisdictions:

Mandatory climate reporting for large Australian construction companies from 1 January 2025

New financial disclosures relating to climate impacts will soon need to be made by large Australian companies from 1 January 2025. Large and medium-sized construction companies will be affected in a rolling scheme which will be in full force by 2028. Find out if your company is affected and what steps you should take before the new year.

Cladding remains a significant challenge in 2025

While progress has been made this year, particularly in Victoria, cladding continues to remain a significant issue for the Australian construction industry in 2025. Cladding Safety Victoria's report in July 2024 found that key professionals, such as architects, draftspersons, fire safety engineers, and building surveyors were responsible for the widespread misapplication of combustible cladding.

Legislative changes in New South Wales

Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW)

The Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (NSW) (SOPA NSW) continues to play a crucial role in ensuring prompt payment within the state's construction industry. The reforms in late 2019, including the removal of reference dates and shortened payment timeframes, have now been fully integrated into industry practices.

While no major amendments were made to the legislation in 2024, stakeholders should stay alert to the possibility of a legislative review in 2025. Potential areas for consideration include further streamlining of the adjudication process, expanding the Act's scope to residential works, and enhancing enforcement mechanisms for adjudication determinations.

This year's most significant case was A-Civil Aust Pty Ltd v Ceerose Pty Ltd [2024] NSWCA 7, in which the NSW Court of Appeal made the rare decision to quash an adjudicator's determination due to a significant breach of procedural fairness. The adjudicator had decided the claim for retention monies on a basis that neither party had argued, without giving them an opportunity to address this new reasoning. This ruling underscores the critical importance of ensuring all parties have a fair opportunity to present their case during adjudication proceedings. It also highlights that adjudicators must base their decisions on arguments and evidence presented by the parties or, if introducing new considerations, must allow parties to respond before making a determination.

As the industry continues to digitise, we may see discussions regarding the integration of technologies, such as blockchain, to improve transparency and efficiency in the payment claim process.

Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020

In 2024, several significant cases clarified the scope and application of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (DBP Act), which remains relatively new in NSW courts.

The Owners – Strata Plan 80867 v Da Silva [2024] NSWDC 263 decision confirmed that the duty of care provisions under Part 4 of the DBP Act extends to individuals who carry out, supervise, coordinate or have substantial control over 'construction work' as defined in the DBP Act. The Kazzi v KR Properties Global Pty Ltd [2024] NSWCA 143 ruling reaffirmed that individuals with 'substantial control' over building work, including directors and project supervisors, can be held personally liable for defective works under section 37 of the DBP Act.

The DBP Act's scope was also expanded in 2024, with new building classes included, and the grace period for alterations, additions, repairs, renovations and protective treatment of Class 3 and 9c buildings extended to 1 July 2025. The deadline for registered building practitioners to meet the 'adequately insured' threshold requirement was also pushed to 30 June 2025.

Looking to 2025, further refinements and interpretations of the DBP Act are expected as more cases are brought before NSW courts. The ongoing parliamentary review could also lead to significant amendments, including an expansion of the Act to cover additional building classes.

Legislative changes in Queensland

Rollout of the Project Trust Account regime

From 1 March 2025, the Project Trust Account (PTA) regime will apply to contracts valued at $3 million or more, involving state government authorities, local government, and private entities and individuals. By 1 October 2025, the regime will extend to all contracting parties and apply to contracts valued at $1 million or more.

The implementation of the PTA regime under the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017 (Qld) (BIF Act) was originally planned to occur in phases, but the expansion of the regime to include a wider range of contracts has been delayed.

The extension of Phase 3 and Phase 4 provides additional relief to smaller operators in the building industry, offering support in light of the current challenging industry conditions. On 19 March 2023, the then Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen and Minister for Public Works and Procurement, the Honourable Mick De Brenni, announced that the Queensland Government had postponed the remaining phases to balance continued protections for tradespeople with the need for a suitable software solution for smaller builders grappling with an overstretched industry. He further stated that a steering committee will engage a specialist to ensure a cost-effective and suitable solution, particularly for smaller companies.

Further amendments to the regime came into force on 1 July 2024 under the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (Qld) (Amendment Act). Some of the key changes include:

simplifying the process for determining if a subcontractor was a beneficiary of the PTA and whether the regime applies by removing the "protected work" concept and introducing a "project trust subcontract" definition in section 9A. This new definition focuses on professional services or licensed work, making it easier for the industry to identify eligible subcontractors and ensure they are paid from the PTA

allowing a subcontract to be reclassified as a "project trust subcontract" under two conditions: (1) if the head contract becomes a "project trust contract" (requiring a PTA) after the subcontract is made, and the subcontract qualifies as a "project trust subcontract" at that time; (2) if a subcontract, initially not a "project trust subcontract," is amended in scope or price, qualifies as a "project trust subcontract" based on the amended terms. When considering whether a contract qualifies for a PTA after an amendment: the new criteria includes consideration of any prior amendments to the contract when determining eligibility, which was not addressed in the previous section 14A the amendments stipulate that for an amended contract to qualify, the amendment must: (1) increase either the total contract price by at least 30 per cent; or (2) increase the original percentage of the contract price that is for project trust work by 30 per cent. The second alternative requirement (2) was not present in the previous section 14A.

amended section 32 of the BIF Act to include circumstances when a Retention Trust may be required after a retention amount has been withheld. This amendment clarifies the circumstances under which a Retention Trust Account is required for transitional purposes, reflecting the staged implementation of the PTA regime.

amended section 34 to specify when a Retention Trust Account must be opened in cases where retention monies have already been withheld. If a Retention Trust was not initially required but becomes required later, the contracting party must open the account within 20 business days of the contract being classified as a "withholding contract." The contracting party only needs to establish one Retention Trust Account for all retention amounts withheld under any number of contracts where it is the head contractor. This amendment may have no impact on head contractors who already have a Retention Trust Account in place.

Legislative changes in Victoria

Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 2002 (VIC)

The Victorian Government has responded to the Environment and Planning Standing Committee's recommendations, following its inquiry into non-payment of subcontractors. Of the 28 recommendations, 16 were supported in full, 12 in part or in principle. The changes seek to increase the types of claims that can be made and to simplify the adjudication process, which will bring Victoria in line with other Australian jurisdictions.

While the amended regime will likely not come into effect until sometime in 2025, stakeholders should review their processes for making and receiving progress claims. Read more about the recommendations and how it could impact the sector.

