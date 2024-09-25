ARTICLE
25 September 2024

International Comparative Legal Guide International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024

CC
Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Contributor

Link to regulations. Highlights Australia's increasing recognition as a pro-arbitration jurisdiction & the opportunities this presents.
Australia Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Authors

This chapter was originally published in the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG) International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024.

The ICLG International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024 discusses the growing popularity of arbitration as a method of resolving international commercial disputes, along with the relevant legislation and practices across various jurisdictions.

The chapter,  The Evolving Enforcement Landscape in Australia for Arbitral Awards against Sovereigns covers Australia's increasing recognition as a pro-arbitration jurisdiction and the opportunities this presents for both investors and States.

The topics covered include:

  • Australia's evolving enforcement landscape pertaining to arbitral awards against sovereigns;

  • waiver of foreign state immunity in recent Australian jurisprudence and the complexity surrounding execution of arbitral awards; and

  • the impact of the recent decisions in Australia on the enforcement of investment treaty awards.

You can access a copy of  ICLG International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024, or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' button.

This chapter has been reproduced with permission of  ICLG.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nastasja Suhadolnik
Nastasja Suhadolnik
Photo of Harrison Frith
Harrison Frith
Photo of Ben Shapero
Ben Shapero
Photo of Jasmine Gan
Jasmine Gan
