International Comparative Legal Guide International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024

This chapter was originally published in the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG) International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024.
The ICLG International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024 discusses the growing popularity of arbitration as a method of resolving international commercial disputes, along with the relevant legislation and practices across various jurisdictions.
The chapter, The Evolving Enforcement Landscape in Australia for Arbitral Awards against Sovereigns, covers Australia's increasing recognition as a pro-arbitration jurisdiction and the opportunities this presents for both investors and States.
The topics covered include:
- Australia's evolving enforcement landscape pertaining to
arbitral awards against sovereigns;
- waiver of foreign state immunity in recent Australian
jurisprudence and the complexity surrounding execution of arbitral
awards; and
- the impact of the recent decisions in Australia on the enforcement of investment treaty awards.
This chapter has been reproduced with permission of ICLG.
