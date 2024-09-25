International Comparative Legal Guide International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024

Link to regulations. Highlights Australia's increasing recognition as a pro-arbitration jurisdiction & the opportunities this presents.

This chapter was originally published in the International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG) International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024.

The ICLG International Arbitration Laws and Regulations 2024 discusses the growing popularity of arbitration as a method of resolving international commercial disputes, along with the relevant legislation and practices across various jurisdictions.

The chapter, The Evolving Enforcement Landscape in Australia for Arbitral Awards against Sovereigns, covers Australia's increasing recognition as a pro-arbitration jurisdiction and the opportunities this presents for both investors and States.

The topics covered include:

Australia's evolving enforcement landscape pertaining to arbitral awards against sovereigns;





waiver of foreign state immunity in recent Australian jurisprudence and the complexity surrounding execution of arbitral awards; and





the impact of the recent decisions in Australia on the enforcement of investment treaty awards.

This chapter has been reproduced with permission of ICLG.

