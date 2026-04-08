Finding Opportunities Throughout The Accounting Business Cycle

An Australian accounting business wanted to generate more opportunities and smooth out its monthly revenue. Here is their analysis and the actions they’ll take, which could be of value to many firms.

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

Article Insights

Mark Ferris (Panalitix)’s articles from IR Global are most popular: with Senior Company Executives and HR

with readers working within the Media & Information industries

Much of accounting work is cyclical. Not to oversimplify, but there are ‘busy periods’ (usually when regulatory deadlines loom) and ‘quiet periods’.

During busy periods, Accountants tend to focus on Client work… and nothing else. This can result in missed opportunities.

An Australian accounting business wanted to generate more opportunities and smooth out its monthly revenue. Here is their analysis and the actions they’ll take, which could be of value to many firms.

(Note, the cycles below are based on an Australian regulatory calendar but can easily be adapted to other jurisdictions.)

Actions to Increase Revenue (mindful of the cycles of an Accounting Business)

“Quiet Period”: Immediately after Financial Year End

What happens in this period (3-4 weeks)?

We ‘catch our breath’ clear out difficult items in Work In Progress and complete annual salary reviews

We never plan for this period in advance so there is little work coming in

The new fiscal year starts with low numbers and that puts us behind achieving our annual revenue goal

Actions:

Before year-end, identify clients able to bring their work in early

These include organised Clients who need financial statements for banks or journal entries to rollover their accounting system

For Directors, Partners, and Mangers, schedule client nurturing visits and review completed work

Follow-up with clients to ensure that their year-end tax planning was implemented

Stop doing admin work. Delegate

“Quiet Period”: Between Christmas and New Year

What happens in this period (1 week)?

Your clients and Team are in holiday mode, wishing they were elsewhere and trying to leave early!

There are no immediate deadlines and Clients won’t answer queries

Actions:

Reduce working team for this period

Those who work should define what they will do AND ensure they have ALL necessary information in advance

“Quiet Period”: Mid to Late January

What happens in this period (1 week)?

Team is back, but clients are away

In the pre-Christmas rush, no one thought to bring in work to be completed in Jan

Actions:

Accumulate and schedule work for Jan in the lead up to Christmas

Pay close attention to identifying missing information before clients head off for holiday

“Quiet Period”: Just Prior to Financial Year End

What happens in this period (1 week)?

No new work has come in because partners were engaged in year end / tax planning meetings

but now tax planning is mostly complete and Clients are under control

Actions:

Meet Clients (and set targets) for non-tax projects including annual cash flow budgets

Set targets and select certain Clients for which you have been busy to consider additional work

Identify additional ways to help selected Clients, set meetings to discuss and actively seek new work

Develop your own firms budget for the coming financial year

Share your business goals and targets internally to build momentum

Other features of revenue cycles in Accounting businesses

Some firms earn LESS revenue in the FIRST six months because Clients do not bring work until tax deadlines loom

Other firms earn LESS in the SECOND six months because tax planning is complete and no other work is lined up

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.